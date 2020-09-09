Hortonwood West development shortlisted for LABC Awards final

A development of multi-let start up units at one of Telford’s premier industrial sites has been shortlisted for the final of the Local Authority Building Control Awards.



The development at Hortonwood West Plot Two. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The two new high quality buildings at Hortonwood West Plot Two have been built opposite each other with the first containing five units and the second containing ten, and are both now fully let.

The development was funded by Telford & Wrekin Council through its Growth Fund.

The development has been shortlisted in the Best Commercial Project category of the LABC Building Excellence Awards, which will be announced on September 10

The steel framed buildings were constructed by Morris Property and are clad and roofed using Kingspan panels and include pedestrian and roller shutter doors. The build also includes a large tarmac car parks with footpaths and landscaping.

The major challenges during construction were the weather, and also the diversion of the existing high voltage overhead power cables, which was carried out by Western Power.

The buildings are owned and managed by Telford & Wrekin Council within their property portfolio and provide much needed units for small businesses in Telford.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the Economy, Housing, Transport and Infrastructure, said: “I am delighted that our start up development at Hortonwood West has been shortlisted for the final of the LABC Building Excellence Awards.

“Hortonwood West is proving a hugely successful expansion of the existing Hortonwood industrial estate and has enabled us to lever in significant investment, creating more jobs and providing a substantial boon for Telford’s business economy.”

