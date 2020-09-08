19.3 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Shropshire Festivals launch friends scheme

By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire Festivals has launched a friends scheme to raise much-needed funds to weather the devastating loss of income due to Covid-19 after cancelling all seven of their major events this year.

Shropshire Festivals owners, Beth and Sid Heath, at last year's Shrewsbury Food Festival with their children
Loyal festivalgoers can now become ‘Friends of’ the Shrewsbury Food Festival, Shropshire Oktoberfest and Shropshire Kids Festival. Sales of the annual membership will enable the events to continue next year. Each option includes tickets to the chosen 2021 event plus some exclusive extras.

Director of Fun, Beth Heath, comments, “This has been an absolutely miserable year in the events sector. We rely on ticket sales, exhibitor fees, and sponsorship to make all of our events happen and without those revenue streams the future of our company is at risk. We still need to pay for infrastructure and staff now, to ensure we can hold events next year. We need support now.

“We would never expect something for nothing, which is why we have launched ‘Friends of Shropshire Festivals’ to offer our loyal visitors something extra special.

“Not only would they be investing in tickets to a brilliant event next year, they will receive some fabulous extras, like an exclusive chef school breakfast at Shrewsbury Food Festival or a special dinosaur experience at Shropshire Kids Festival. It also makes a really thoughtful gift for someone who would love the VIP treatment. By becoming a friend of the festival for 2021 you would be supporting a local family-run business and protect some much-loved festivals on your doorstep.”

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
New ‘walk-in’ coronavirus testing centres planned for Telford

Telford and Wrekin Council is making plans to open new ‘walk-in’ testing centres to increase capacity and make it easier for people who don’t have a car to get a test.
Read Article

Badger cull extended to include Shropshire

The Government has revealed badgers will be culled in 11 new parts of England including Shropshire despite recently pledging to move away from culling.
Read Article
Students are moving in ‘bubbles’ around the college

Safety first approach as Telford College students return to campus

Telford College has welcomed students back to campus for the start of a new academic year – with a host of new Covid-19 safeguarding measures in place.
Read Article
Whitchurch’s Heath Road ground hosted Shropshire’s 50-over friendly against the Shropshire County Cricket League representative team

Shropshire chase well to secure victory over Shropshire County Cricket League representative side

Shropshire produced an impressive run chase to gain an eight-wicket victory against the Shropshire County Cricket League representative side in their latest 50-over friendly.
Read Article

Match Report: Middlesbrough 4 – 3 Shrewsbury Town

Despite a valiant effort against Championship side Middlesbrough, Shrewsbury Town are out of the Carabao Cup.
Read Article
Whitchurch will host Shropshire’s 50-over friendly against a Shropshire County Cricket League representative side

Shropshire County Cricket League representative side to face Shropshire at Whitchurch on Sunday

A Shropshire County Cricket League representative side will face Shropshire in a 50-over friendly at Whitchurch on Sunday at 11am.
Read Article
Rob Griffiths

Seasoned recruiter launches new business

An experienced recruiter has launched a new business after ironically being made redundant.
Read Article
Hollie Whittles

Digital business develops careers service for schools

Business owner Hollie Whittles runs digital workshops for businesses and has repositioned her business to launch a careers service for schools.
Read Article
Shrewsbury's newest care home is set to open in February 2022

Local community invited to name Shrewsbury’s newest care home

A new care home in Shrewsbury is asking the community for their help to find a name – and they could win a £250 cash prize.
Read Article
Aico Managing Director Neal Hooper getting involved in the demolition.

Pioneering Shropshire centre to help rebuild family relationships

A pioneering centre which will support women in need to build relationships with their children is set to go ahead thanks to a Shropshire company.
Read Article
Ursula Fielding with her granddaughter Megan O’Neill

Outdoor dementia support pilot proves a success

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin has successfully trialled its first outdoor Dementia Support Group since March at Trinity Centre, Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Entertainment

Something to shout about – free tickets are up for grabs for Blists Hill

Ironbridge Gorge Museums give away 4,000 free tickets to Telford postcodes

A Shropshire tourist attraction is to give away 4,000 tickets to residents in Telford and Wrekin as part of the Festival of Imagination that returns to the Ironbridge Gorge.
Read Article
Bayston Hill-based Tiny Towers playing in The Square

Local musicians providing perfect soundtrack to Shrewsbury

Local musicians are providing the perfect soundtrack to summer in Shrewsbury, with a range of artists performing in The Square during August.
Read Article
Organisers of this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival are hosting a two-day virtual festival to help raise funds for Hope House. Photo: Drone Rangers

Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival programme and fundraiser launched

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has released the full programme for its two-day virtual festival later this month as it launches a fundraising drive to recover the losses sustained from its postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article
Taste

Taste

Market Drayton ‘Gingerbread Biscuit Decorating Challenge’ is a record breaker

A Gingerbread Biscuit Decorating Challenge involving local school children from Market Drayton has been confirmed as a record breaker.
Read Article

New healthy takeaway style café launches in Shrewsbury

An exciting new healthy takeaway style café is launching in Shrewsbury this Saturday.
Read Article
Owner Russell Cooke with the new special edition wine

Shropshire Vineyard launches special edition white wine

A Shropshire vineyard on the Powys border has launched a new special edition white wine made using red grapes.
Read Article
