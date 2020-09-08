Shropshire Festivals launch friends scheme

Shropshire Festivals has launched a friends scheme to raise much-needed funds to weather the devastating loss of income due to Covid-19 after cancelling all seven of their major events this year.

Shropshire Festivals owners, Beth and Sid Heath, at last year’s Shrewsbury Food Festival with their children

Loyal festivalgoers can now become ‘Friends of’ the Shrewsbury Food Festival, Shropshire Oktoberfest and Shropshire Kids Festival. Sales of the annual membership will enable the events to continue next year. Each option includes tickets to the chosen 2021 event plus some exclusive extras.

Director of Fun, Beth Heath, comments, “This has been an absolutely miserable year in the events sector. We rely on ticket sales, exhibitor fees, and sponsorship to make all of our events happen and without those revenue streams the future of our company is at risk. We still need to pay for infrastructure and staff now, to ensure we can hold events next year. We need support now.

“We would never expect something for nothing, which is why we have launched ‘Friends of Shropshire Festivals’ to offer our loyal visitors something extra special.

“Not only would they be investing in tickets to a brilliant event next year, they will receive some fabulous extras, like an exclusive chef school breakfast at Shrewsbury Food Festival or a special dinosaur experience at Shropshire Kids Festival. It also makes a really thoughtful gift for someone who would love the VIP treatment. By becoming a friend of the festival for 2021 you would be supporting a local family-run business and protect some much-loved festivals on your doorstep.”

