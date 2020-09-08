Shropshire cake creators complete letting of Shawbury premises

A Shropshire business which specialises in handcrafted and personalised cakes has completed the letting of retail premises in Shawbury.

Unit 2, Drayton Road, Shawbury is to be the new home of Avenue Bakes

Avenue Bakes are to move into Unit 2 at Drayton Road in a village located to the north of Shrewsbury.

The property, which provides well-presented ground floor premises, occupies a prominent roadside location fronting the busy A53 trunk road.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The property forms part of a popular shopping parade and Avenue Bakes intend to use the premises for the production and retail of personalised cakes.

“The shop is well located in a sought after village location and we wish them every success in their new premises.”

Avenue Bakes specialise in custom cakes for weddings, birthdays, graduations, baby showers and other special events, delivering to north Shropshire and the surrounding areas.

They also provide a range of other tasty products, including cupcakes, brownies, fudge, cake jars, as well as cakes for businesses and cafes.

