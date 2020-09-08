Seasoned recruiter launches new business

Things have been tough for many businesses and individuals recently and for one experienced recruiter, ironically, he found himself being made redundant.

Rob Griffiths

Rob Griffiths who has a decade of experience assisting job seekers and businesses with their recruitment needs took the bull by the horns and decided to create his own company, Blue Orchid Recruitment Ltd.

Founder, Rob said, “I, like many other people recently, found themselves unemployed. However, determined to continue to use my expertise and offer help to those who need it, I very quickly created my own recruitment company having gained so much knowledge & experience from the many years I have worked in the industry. I pride myself on my reputation of providing an ethical, personal and efficient service to the hundreds of people I have worked with and helped over the years and am committed to continue to do so.”

Blue Orchid Recruitment Ltd has had to adapt to the recent events from start-up and due to the benefits of technology is well placed to register candidates remotely whilst maintaining high standards of compliance.

Rob added, “As a REC Corporate member we adhere to a strict code of ethics and candidate compliance is extremely important. Moving with the times and accommodating to what a work-seeker wants and what businesses expect, as environments rapidly change, is vital and it’s great to see so many people embracing the changing landscape.”

Blue Orchid Recruitment Ltd specialises in office and commercial roles and is on hand to help any business or job seeker who is looking for assistance. Blue Orchid Recruitment also provides CV and interview advice and can provide any other recruitment advice & assistance where required.



To contact them for assistance visit www.blueorchidrecruitment.co.uk or call 01743 612013.

