Shrewsbury Colleges Group student designs new logo for Shropshire Business Board

An A Level Graphic Communication student from Shrewsbury Colleges Group has been successful in designing a new logo for the Shropshire Business Board.

On 22nd July, a panel of Shropshire Business Board members judged the entries and SCG student Alexandra Pettitt was named as the winner. The competition was launched in July to find a logo for the organisation as it develops a new website and supporting materials.

Alexandra Pettitt, who is an A Level Graphic Communication student and will be continuing her course in September, said: “In all honesty, I really enjoy designing logos! Although it can be quite challenging as a logo is a very important feature, I get the chance to experiment and learn new skills along the way. I am really thankful for the opportunity to create a logo for the Shropshire Business Board, as it gives me great experience for the future.”

Adam Constantine, Lead Graphic Communication teacher, said: “I’m delighted Shropshire Business Board approached us to work on the project. It’s essential to be involved in something for the Shropshire business community with the College being at the core of the local community, and these relationships are vital to us. Students need to have some real-life experience to use the skills and techniques that we have taught them.”

He continued: “The timing of the brief at the end of a long and very turbulent term wasn’t ideal, but I’m very proud of my students for wanting to get involved and produce some exciting and appropriate designs. Alex really hit on a strong and positive typographical solution which encapsulates the communication of the Shropshire Business Board in a succinct and memorable way. “

Chair of the SBB, Paul Bennett added, “The Shropshire Business Board is a professional body of local business-people who volunteer their time for this business-led, joint private and public sector Board. Its main purpose is to be responsible with Shropshire Council and partners for the joint delivery of the new Shropshire Economic Growth Strategy and to act as ambassadors for the county. Therefore, it was important for us to have a logo that communicated the intentions of the Board effectively and efficiently. Alex’s design was really strong and achieved everything that we had outlined on the brief.”

