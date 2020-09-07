Record results for Rob as property market enjoys sizzling summer

A Shrewsbury mortgage broker has reported his busiest month of the year as the housing market experiences an unprecedented summer surge of activity.

Rob Brookes

Rob Brookes, who is sales and business development director at MLM Financial, which trades as Mortgage Advice Bureau in Shrewsbury, says that summer is normally a quiet time for the market.

However, he believes that many people’s experiences during the pandemic have led them to considering a new home, or making improvements to their property, especially with the rise of homeworking.

Earlier this year in May, Rob was crowned ‘Best Adviser Mortgage & Protection’ at the Mortgage Advice Bureau national awards, just as the housing market reopened after being closed in March. Now, just three months on, Rob says that activity levels are soaring.

“It has been a bit of a roller coaster in the housing market”, explains Rob.

“It was effectively closed at the beginning of lockdown, before the Chancellor boosted buyers’ budgets with the Stamp Duty cut. Now it seems that this tweak, coupled with people reassessing their priorities, may be behind the sudden seasonal surge.

“Just last week, Rightmove reported their busiest month in over a decade, and we’re seeing similar activity here, both in terms of movers and improvers, who are all keen to make the most of their mortgage options. In fact, May to July 2020 is 53% up on the same period last year.

“Most people are normally planning or taking summer breaks, visiting relatives and simply taking time out to relax at this time of the year.

“However, with so much change to our lives and upheaval in our routines, people are more and more conscious of where they are living.

“They notice that their homes could do with a bit of an improvement, or that the garden may be a little smaller than they would like. The rise in homeworking has also been a huge factor, with many people seeking an extra bedroom to serve as an office, extra funding for an extension, or even a dedicated office garden room.

“We would advise that if you are assessing your options, you should take the time to do your research, plan your budget and get your paperwork in order so that you can be ready to make your move when your perfect opportunity arises.”

