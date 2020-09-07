17 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 7, 2020
Home Business

Record results for Rob as property market enjoys sizzling summer

By Shropshire Live Business

A Shrewsbury mortgage broker has reported his busiest month of the year as the housing market experiences an unprecedented summer surge of activity.

Rob Brookes
Rob Brookes

Rob Brookes, who is sales and business development director at MLM Financial, which trades as Mortgage Advice Bureau in Shrewsbury, says that summer is normally a quiet time for the market. 

However, he believes that many people’s experiences during the pandemic have led them to considering a new home, or making improvements to their property, especially with the rise of homeworking.

Earlier this year in May, Rob was crowned ‘Best Adviser Mortgage & Protection’ at the Mortgage Advice Bureau national awards, just as the housing market reopened after being closed in March. Now, just three months on, Rob says that activity levels are soaring.

“It has been a bit of a roller coaster in the housing market”, explains Rob.

“It was effectively closed at the beginning of lockdown, before the Chancellor boosted buyers’ budgets with the Stamp Duty cut. Now it seems that this tweak, coupled with people reassessing their priorities, may be behind the sudden seasonal surge.

“Just last week, Rightmove reported their busiest month in over a decade, and we’re seeing similar activity here, both in terms of movers and improvers, who are all keen to make the most of their mortgage options. In fact, May to July 2020 is 53% up on the same period last year.

“Most people are normally planning or taking summer breaks, visiting relatives and simply taking time out to relax at this time of the year.

“However, with so much change to our lives and upheaval in our routines, people are more and more conscious of where they are living.

“They notice that their homes could do with a bit of an improvement, or that the garden may be a little smaller than they would like. The rise in homeworking has also been a huge factor, with many people seeking an extra bedroom to serve as an office, extra funding for an extension, or even a dedicated office garden room.

“We would advise that if you are assessing your options, you should take the time to do your research, plan your budget and get your paperwork in order so that you can be ready to make your move when your perfect opportunity arises.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Shrewsbury Academy reassures parents after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

A Shrewsbury school is working with Shropshire Council after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.
Read Article
Officers are keen to identify the men in the CCTV images

Police issue appeal following Oakengates robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses and help to identify two men captured on CCTV following a robbery in Oakengates.
Read Article
Sam Traylor, Proprietor with Ruth Houghton, Councillor for Bishop’s Castle

Closure of Bucknell Village Stores supports food bank

Bishop’s Castle Food bank has benefited from devastating flooding which left Bucknell Village Stores with no alternative but to close its doors for the last time.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Middlesbrough 4 – 3 Shrewsbury Town

Despite a valiant effort against Championship side Middlesbrough, Shrewsbury Town are out of the Carabao Cup.
Read Article
Whitchurch will host Shropshire’s 50-over friendly against a Shropshire County Cricket League representative side

Shropshire County Cricket League representative side to face Shropshire at Whitchurch on Sunday

A Shropshire County Cricket League representative side will face Shropshire in a 50-over friendly at Whitchurch on Sunday at 11am.
Read Article

Match Preview: Middlesbrough v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town prepare for their first competitive fixture since March as they battle Championship outfit Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Igloo Vision, immersive workspace

Igloo Vision listed in league table of Britain’s 100-fastest growing tech companies

Shropshire-based Igloo Vision has made its way into the 20th anniversary Sunday Times Sage Tech Track 100.
Read Article
Rob Brookes

Record results for Rob as property market enjoys sizzling summer

A Shrewsbury mortgage broker has reported his busiest month of the year as the housing market experiences an unprecedented summer surge of activity.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Colleges Group student designs new logo for Shropshire Business Board

An A Level Graphic Communication student from Shrewsbury Colleges Group has been successful in designing a new logo for the Shropshire Business Board.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Shrewsbury's newest care home is set to open in February 2022

Local community invited to name Shrewsbury’s newest care home

A new care home in Shrewsbury is asking the community for their help to find a name – and they could win a £250 cash prize.
Read Article
Aico Managing Director Neal Hooper getting involved in the demolition.

Pioneering Shropshire centre to help rebuild family relationships

A pioneering centre which will support women in need to build relationships with their children is set to go ahead thanks to a Shropshire company.
Read Article
Ursula Fielding with her granddaughter Megan O’Neill

Outdoor dementia support pilot proves a success

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin has successfully trialled its first outdoor Dementia Support Group since March at Trinity Centre, Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Something to shout about – free tickets are up for grabs for Blists Hill

Ironbridge Gorge Museums give away 4,000 free tickets to Telford postcodes

A Shropshire tourist attraction is to give away 4,000 tickets to residents in Telford and Wrekin as part of the Festival of Imagination that returns to the Ironbridge Gorge.
Read Article
Bayston Hill-based Tiny Towers playing in The Square

Local musicians providing perfect soundtrack to Shrewsbury

Local musicians are providing the perfect soundtrack to summer in Shrewsbury, with a range of artists performing in The Square during August.
Read Article
Organisers of this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival are hosting a two-day virtual festival to help raise funds for Hope House. Photo: Drone Rangers

Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival programme and fundraiser launched

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has released the full programme for its two-day virtual festival later this month as it launches a fundraising drive to recover the losses sustained from its postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Market Drayton ‘Gingerbread Biscuit Decorating Challenge’ is a record breaker

A Gingerbread Biscuit Decorating Challenge involving local school children from Market Drayton has been confirmed as a record breaker.
Read Article

New healthy takeaway style café launches in Shrewsbury

An exciting new healthy takeaway style café is launching in Shrewsbury this Saturday.
Read Article
Owner Russell Cooke with the new special edition wine

Shropshire Vineyard launches special edition white wine

A Shropshire vineyard on the Powys border has launched a new special edition white wine made using red grapes.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
17 ° C
17.2 °
16.7 °
77 %
8.2kmh
75 %
Mon
16 °
Tue
21 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
15 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP