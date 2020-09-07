Igloo Vision listed in league table of Britain’s 100-fastest growing tech companies

Shropshire-based Igloo Vision has made its way into the 20th anniversary Sunday Times Sage Tech Track 100.

Igloo Vision, immersive workspace

The league table ranks Britain’s 100 private tech companies with the fastest-growing sales over the last three years. Igloo Vision has been growing rapidly since its inception and this marks the first time the company has been listed.

The Craven Arms company that creates shared immersive workspaces is the only new entry from the Midlands this year. Igloo Vision is the fourth fastest-growing tech company in the Midlands, and 98th across the entire UK, with annual sales growth of 49% over the last three years.

“We’re thrilled to be endorsed by the Tech Track 100,” said Colin Yellowley, Founder and Managing Director at Igloo Vision. “I co-founded Igloo Vision over ten years ago in rural Shropshire. Now, we have offices across the UK, the USA, Canada and Australia.”

“This success has come thanks to the experience we’ve accumulated over several hundred installations. We’ve helped many of the biggest brands worldwide bring their ideas to life inside Igloo immersive technology. We look forward to bringing immersive tech easily into the hands of many more clients.”

Tech Track 100 has included successful alumni like Sophos, Ocado, Zoopla, Revolut, and GoCardless. A typical Tech Track 100 company has sales of £5million-£50million, profits of £5million-£10million, and growth between 40%-300% per annum.

Tech Track 100 is highlighting the important contribution tech companies have made responding to the COVID-19 crisis. Igloo has seen its own immersive tech used in creating virtual lecture theatres by universities to help make online learning more interactive. With employees returning to the office in dribs and drabs, Igloo anticipates immersive workspaces will provide an excellent space for collaboration between employees in-the-flesh and their colleagues working remotely.

