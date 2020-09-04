Building contractor to host construction skills workshops

A building contractor is to hold a series of workshops to help people in Shropshire and Mid Wales learn new skills.

Building contractor Pave Aways is hosting construction skills workshops in Shropshire and Mid Wales

Pave Aways is organising the events for students and people who are unemployed and interested in a career in construction at its sites in Powys and Shropshire.

Under the guidance of Pave Away’s skilled carpenters, participants will get hands on experience working on a project to build a bench from pallets and other recycled materials.

They will learn basic carpentry skills, measuring skills, how to use a drill and hand saw, the health and safety of working with power tools and wood, sanding and painting techniques and about design skills and structural architecture.

All participants will be presented with a certificate on completion of the course. A prize will be awarded to the best bench and the furniture will then be donated to a local good cause or community centre at the end of the project.

Managing Director Steven Owen said it was an ideal opportunity for schools, youth groups or individuals who are not in work and looking to move into the construction industry.

“It can be hard for people interested in working in construction trades to get hands on experience and our workshops are an ideal opportunity for them to learn valuable new skills and get some advice from experts.

“All of the workshops will be conducted in line with Covid-19 and other health and safety measures.”

Pave Aways, which is based in Knockin, is one of the region’s leading construction firms working on a wide range of large-scale builds for education, health, local authority and commercial clients.

Any school, group or individual interested in taking part in the build a bench workshops should register their interest by emailing michelle.benjamin@paveaways.co.uk.

