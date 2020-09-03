Shropshire law firm names new partner as it targets further growth

Shrewsbury-based law firm Aaron & Partners has announced a series of promotions in several of its specialist departments.

From left: Chris Mitchell, Dispute Resolution & Insolvency Partner, Nick Clarke, Senior Partner, Ben Mason, Employment Law Partner and Simon Mawdsley, Family Law Partner.

Aarons, which also has offices in Chester and Manchester, has announced seven promotions from within the firm, with Ben Mason promoted to Employment Law Partner at its Shrewsbury office.

Having first joined the legal practice in 2015, Ben advises both commercial and individual clients and, will now play a leading role within the firm’s renowned Employment Law department, overseeing all aspects of the team’s development and further growth in the region.

Ben is joined by Chris Mitchell, a Dispute Resolution and Insolvency Solicitor, and Family Law Solicitor Simon Mawdsley, who will both become Partners operating primarily from the firm’s Chester office.

The firm’s renowned Real Estate team has seen three promotions, with Joseph Fletcher-Hunt becoming a Senior Associate and colleagues Steph King and Laura Gandy promoted to Associate Solicitors.

Jennifer Harrison has also been made an Associate Solicitor within Aaron & Partners’ Corporate and Commercial team, advising on a wide variety of corporate matters including company acquisitions.

Ben Mason said: “I’m very grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had during my time at Aaron & Partners and it’s been fantastic to see the team continuing to grow in the region. This is a huge landmark in my career and I’m looking forward to the new role I will play as a Partner.”

Nick Clarke, Senior Partner at Aaron & Partners, said: “I’m really pleased to welcome Ben, Chris and Simon as Partners. They’ve all made significant contributions to our excellent performance in recent years and their promotions are recognition of their hard work and the high standard of service they deliver to our clients.

“This year has obviously been challenging for everyone and it has given me great pleasure to see the resilience and flexibility that the team have shown. Therefore, more than ever it has been important for us to recognise excellent performance through promotions.

“We’ve always aimed to create an environment where our people can develop and progress with us so it’s incredibly satisfying to see so many people moving forward with their careers through these promotions.”

From left: Joseph Fletcher-Hunt, Senior Associate, Laura Gandy, Associate Solicitor, Chris Mitchell, Dispute Resolution & Insolvency Partner, Ben Mason, Employment Law Partner, Nick Clarke, Senior Partner, Simon Mawdsley, Family Law Partner, and Associate Solicitors Steph King and Jennifer Harrison.

