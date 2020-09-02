Shop openings prove Shrewsbury is ready for business

The Parade Shops in the heart of Shrewsbury has proved demand for independent businesses on our high street is stronger than ever, with a flurry of new businesses taking up shop units in the historic building.

The Parade in Shrewsbury is getting ready to re-open

The Parade now holds 25 independent businesses and provides space for the Shrewsbury Biscuit Podcast. They have everything from military history collectables to IT solutions, and from hand-tailored jackets from Kashmir to vegan cheese.

Footfall on UK high streets dropped by over 40 per cent during July according to data from market intelligence firm Springboard, yet The Parade is still attracting a steady stream of customers. Since July five new businesses have signed up for shops.

The Beautique Parlour opened on the 4th July, offering nail extensions, gel polish and spray tanning. Birgitta Zoutman Photography has transformed one of the shop units in to a studio, for portraiture work. She specialises in informal portraiture, wedding and event photography.

Amy Tuitt, owner of Madam Llama’s Flower Bar, hopes to open her new florist shop during September. She said, “I’m really excited to be joining the Parade’s glorious mixture of independent businesses. I grew up surrounded by flowers so it seemed like a natural progression that I would work with them. I believe every bouquet has a secret message from the sender, whether it be friendship, love, happiness or passion.”

Not one but two lash businesses have opened up next door to one another at The Parade. Megan Gibson from Megalash and fellow lash artist, Minola Moss of Minola Moss Lash Boutique moved there from a shared space in Frankwell, demonstrating that demand for lashes is big enough for the both of them. They both enjoyed being able to open on the 15th August, following the Government’s easing on Coronavirus guidelines. Minola said, “After all of the delays due to Covid-19, I’m so happy to finally be open. Business is booming and I’ve been booked up solidly for the first few weeks since opening.”

The Parade Shops has also enjoyed increased footfall thanks to the addition of Evolution Park in its front car park, which was installed to celebrate the town coming out of lockdown. The Mayor of Shrewsbury and High Sheriff of Shropshire stopped by on August 26 to visit it before it is taken down at the end of the month.

