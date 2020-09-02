17.1 C
Shifnal welcomes new children’s clothing boutique

By Shropshire Live Business

A lifelong dream to open her own business has led an enterprising mum of four to launch a children’s clothing boutique in Shifnal.

Leah Ellington and Andy Ward at Little Buttons Boutique
Leah Ellington and Andy Ward at Little Buttons Boutique

Little Buttons Boutique, will be launched on September 5 by Leah Ellington who has long held a desire to follow in her father’s footsteps by launching her own business and building it from a small investment into a successful enterprise.

Initially considering a furniture business, Leah’s focus shifted after her third child when she felt disappointed in the availability of stylish clothing for children and believed other parents would feel the same.

Having lived in and around Shropshire all her life, she was confident of locating her new venture in Shifnal.

She comments: “I love the sense of community in Shifnal and there’s always been such a vibrant atmosphere when I’ve visited with friends and family, whether to visit the myriad of independent shops or going for lunch or dinner.

“I knew once I’d decided to launch Little Buttons that it was this kind of environment I wanted to be based in. The local independent business owners and wider community have all been really welcoming and are excited for something new to join the Shifnal scene.”

Whilst other locations and shop units were considered, from an early stage Leah had her heart set on the shop in The Parade and when it came to market, she instantly knew that it met the vision for her new business. She continues:

“The Parade offers such a special and unique shopping experience and the shop I chose offered a blank canvas from which I could make Little Buttons a reality.

“As soon as the decision to move forward was made, it was all systems go! However, with my fourth child making an early appearance, I worked closely with Katrina Sivill to manage the hands-on aspects of the transformation. I am delighted with the results she’s achieved and can’t wait to now launch.”

Leah is already recruiting for a part-time store executive to support her in the day to day running of the business and anticipates increasing this as the business takes off.

Negotiations to secure the lease on the store were handled by Andy Ward in FBC Manby Bowdler’s commercial property team.

Andy said: “Shifnal is an increasingly popular destination for independent retail and hospitality and it’s been a pleasure to see the latest business grow in this dynamic location.

“Leah took this project on at a challenging time; not only was the country in the midst of the Covid lockdown, but being pregnant and then with her son arriving early, she necessarily needed to delegate a lot of responsibility to other trusted partners. However, throughout she’s demonstrated a determination to get Little Buttons off the ground and I don’t doubt that she’ll make this business a success.”

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
