New health and wellbeing service launches in Shrewsbury

A new service helping people deal with a range of health and wellbeing issues will be available to people in Shropshire from this month.

Franziska Maria Cecchetti-Pretsch

Franziska Maria Cecchetti-Pretsch is a trained social worker who practices Systemic Constellations. She has moved from Germany to be with her husband and will be adding her expertise to the services provided by the Centre of Integral Health group based in Shrewsbury.

Franziska is hoping to benefit as many people as possible in these uncertain and stressful times by drawing on her background of helping those with parenting and family issues, addiction problems, traumas, burn-outs, stresses and other health related issues.

She said: “I have an extensive background in working with families, children and young people as a social worker and systemic facilitator and have now moved my sessions online to benefit people in the comfort of their own homes.

“I have already done many sessions with people locally over the internet and am now also going to be offering my services in person from September in Shrewsbury.

“Moving home in these uncertain times is not an easy thing to do but I have lived in the UK before, for over 10 years, and only moved back to Germany a couple of years ago to support my dying grandfather.

“I am looking forward to connecting with people living locally and to benefit the local community.”

Franziska, who loves running and being outdoors whenever possible, got married recently and is now back in the UK to be part of the diverse team at the Centre of Integral Health.

She offers a meditation practice which is providing stability for people in these current, changing times, combining this with her services to bring strength and calmness to people’s lives.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...