One of Shropshire’s top legal names retires after 35 years with law firm

The managing director of Wace Morgan Solicitors has stepped down after 35 years with the company.

Chris Detheridge pictured with Diana Packwood

Diana Packwood, who headed up the Shrewsbury-based law firm is a well-known figure in the county’s legal sector.

She joined Wace Morgan in 1985 and had been managing director for the last 13 years, building the firm up into one of Shropshire’s top legal names, with a staff team of around 100 people.

“The decision to retire as managing director of Wace Morgan was a difficult one, but it was made easier as I knew that the firm would be in the very safe hands of Chris Detheridge who succeeds me,” commented Diana, who specialised in conveyancing work.

“Over the last few months Chris and I have worked closely together and I am confident of his ability to take Wace Morgan forward and steer it through the challenging times ahead.”

Chris Detheridge commented: “Diana was a well-respected conveyancer who consistently put her clients’ interests first and who was always proud of the work she carried out.

“She was a confident and effective leader with great tenacity and drive and as managing director she led Wace Morgan out of the 2008 financial crisis and into the prominent position it is now.

“She was absolutely instrumental in moving us from several offices in town to operate under one roof in a head office in Shrewsbury – something she strived for many years to achieve.

“Always a very fair and kind hearted boss, Diana made WM an enjoyable place to work and she was liked and respected by her colleagues and clients.

“As for me, I am obviously delighted to be taking over the reins and look to build upon and emulate Diana’s success – we intend to continue to modernise our business and provide expert legal advice for the people of Shrewsbury, Shropshire, Mid Wales and beyond.”

Chris joined Wace Morgan 11 years ago and specialises in private and commercial dispute resolution and is an accredited civil and commercial mediator.

