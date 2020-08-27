Network Telecom expands its cloud telephony portfolio

Network Telecom, part of the Enreach group, has expanded its cloud telephony portfolio with the launch of its new fully hosted communications platform.

NT Cloud PRO

With a simple and intuitive admin portal, NT Cloud PRO gives Network Telecom customers access to all their business communications anytime, anywhere and across any device.

Powered by Enreach’s technology, NT Cloud PRO builds on Network Telecom’s current hosted PBX offering and gives businesses the freedom to combine their fixed and mobile capabilities.

Duncan Ward, CEO of Network Telecom, said of the launch “We’re excited to bring NT Cloud PRO to market, providing a truly cutting-edge solution that will empower businesses to work their way. NT Cloud PRO offers communications technology the way it should be. Intuitive, flexible, and totally user friendly.”

Ward adds, “In the current climate, businesses need to be able to quickly and easily transition between different ways of working, supported by industry-leading communications technology that works the same from home or on the road as it does in the office.”

Stijn Nijhuis, CEO of Enreach, said: “This implementation marks another important milestone in the technology strategy of Enreach as we continue to increase synergies across our product portfolio and platform solutions. It comes at a time when all businesses should have access to the best remote working solutions and we are happy that Network Telecom is now helping users to stay even more connected.”

