Network Telecom expands its cloud telephony portfolio

By Shropshire Live Business

Network Telecom, part of the Enreach group, has expanded its cloud telephony portfolio with the launch of its new fully hosted communications platform.

NT Cloud PRO
NT Cloud PRO

With a simple and intuitive admin portal, NT Cloud PRO gives Network Telecom customers access to all their business communications anytime, anywhere and across any device.

Powered by Enreach’s technology, NT Cloud PRO builds on Network Telecom’s current hosted PBX offering and gives businesses the freedom to combine their fixed and mobile capabilities.

Duncan Ward, CEO of Network Telecom, said of the launch “We’re excited to bring NT Cloud PRO to market, providing a truly cutting-edge solution that will empower businesses to work their way. NT Cloud PRO offers communications technology the way it should be. Intuitive, flexible, and totally user friendly.”

Ward adds, “In the current climate, businesses need to be able to quickly and easily transition between different ways of working, supported by industry-leading communications technology that works the same from home or on the road as it does in the office.”

Stijn Nijhuis, CEO of Enreach, said: “This implementation marks another important milestone in the technology strategy of Enreach as we continue to increase synergies across our product portfolio and platform solutions. It comes at a time when all businesses should have access to the best remote working solutions and we are happy that Network Telecom is now helping users to stay even more connected.”

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team.
Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
News

News

Josh with police officers in Telford

Quick thinking Telford boy helps save mum’s life

A quick thinking five-year-old from Telford helped to save his mum’s life after he rang emergency services when she fell unconscious.
Council urges pub-goers to follow social distancing measures

Shropshire Council is urging pub-goers to stay safe and follow social distancing measures – and help avoid a local lockdown.
High Street in Shrewsbury

New marketing strategy for Shrewsbury launched

A new strategy has been launched to drive inward investment, support business and help create jobs in Shrewsbury.
Sport

Sport

Harriet Otter

Harriet stays one jump ahead to win national title

A Shropshire student has her eyes firmly set on a showjumping career after taking first place in a national schools championship.
Tennis players of all ages set to take part in the Battle of Shropshire

Players of all ages from across the county are set to serve up an exciting week of team tennis when the Battle of Shropshire begins on Sunday.
Ben Washburn has returned for the new season ahead. Photo: Telford Tigers

Tigers 2 Players’ Player Ben Washburn returns

As ice rinks begin to open across the country, Tigers 2 have shared more signing news for the upcoming season with the return of Ben Washburn.
Business

Business

Chris Detheridge pictured with Diana Packwood

One of Shropshire’s top legal names retires after 35 years with law firm

The managing director of Wace Morgan Solicitors has stepped down after 35 years with the company.
Record production month as Corbetts secure £1m sales boost

One of the UK’s oldest hot dip galvanisers has recorded its highest ever volume from a single facility in July, with over £1m of new customer orders secured since returning from lockdown.
Features

Features

Hope House volunteer Lucy Eyes with some of the dressed-up ducks

Harry’s Duck Race marks 10 years with virtual event

The annual Harry’s Duck Race in support of Hope House Children’s Hospices will once again be topping the bill in 2020 as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.
The Dirty Rockin Scoundrels perform as part of the Shropshire Virtual Show

Success of new virtual show becomes reality with £20,000 raised

A new online event celebrating the best of Shropshire and organised by a group of local charities has so far raised over £20,000.
Schoolhouse Bridge between Crickheath and Llanymynech. Photo: John Dodwell

Volunteers and donations needed to rebuild bridge on the Montgomery Canal

A call is going out for volunteers to help with the project to rebuild Schoolhouse Bridge at Crickheath near Oswestry, the last blocked bridge on the Montgomery Canal in Shropshire.
Entertainment

Entertainment

Organisers of this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival are hosting a two-day virtual festival to help raise funds for Hope House. Photo: Drone Rangers

Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival programme and fundraiser launched

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has released the full programme for its two-day virtual festival later this month as it launches a fundraising drive to recover the losses sustained from its postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Theatre Severn to live stream Queen tribute this Saturday

Following sell-out performances at the venue in recent years, FLASH: A Tribute to Queen will bring a special live streamed performance direct from Theatre Severn on Saturday.
The Granary Gallery at Weston Park

Shropshire Virtual Show offers exhibition prize to local artists

Professional and amateur artists are due to compete in an inaugural online show celebrating the best of the county, with the chance to have their work displayed at an exhibition at Weston Park this autumn.
Taste

Taste

Publican David Wiles outside the new look Red Cow

The Red Cow in Whitchurch reopens following £126,000 transformation

The Red Cow, located at the heart of Whitchurch, has reopened following a £126,000 investment by independent pub operators Punch.
Salopian Brewery take Overall Gold in first ever Digital Beer Awards

An English Bitter from a brewery in Shrewsbury has beaten almost 500 different beers from across the UK to be named overall Gold at the inaugural SIBA Digital Beer Awards.
Pictured behind the bar are Alex Marsh, Landlord at the Swan with Heather and Rich Marsh

Joule’s Brewery opens its newest Taphouse in Forton

Regional Brewer Joule's Brewery has opened its newest Brewery Taphouse, The Swan Hotel, Forton.
