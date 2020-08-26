18.4 C
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
New management structure for 1st Choice Insurance following impressive company growth

By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire-based insurance broker 1st Choice Insurance have seen an impressive company growth over the last year and has applied a new management structure as a result.

The 1st Choice Insurance team in Shrewsbury
Over the last 12 months, 1st Choice Insurance of Jupiter House on Shrewsbury Business Park, have continued to implement their growth plan by expanding their departments and hiring new staff. In this time the firm has almost tripled in size and this has resulted in the need for a new management structure.

Due to the growth of the Sales team, new Sales Manager Mary Leigh, has been appointed to work with the Sales Co-ordinator to monitor the team’s performance, ensure all members are fully trained and high levels of customer service are maintained throughout the sales process. This is a particularly important role because as insurance brokers, 1st Choice are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Mary will be overseeing a large team of 22 Sales Executives and still rising.

“Mary has completed her CII Certification, she’s been with the company for over a year and has a great rapport with the sales team, so seemed like a natural fit for a leadership role. We have also recently employed Sam Jacobs, who holds the title of Business Development Manager, his job will be to work on our presence in the local business community, gaining clients and networking across Shrewsbury” claims Callum Watkins, Head of Marketing at 1st Choice. “We’re all very excited at the prospect of expanding even further and are extremely grateful that despite the recent hardship of the pandemic, we have been in a position to continue hiring and providing jobs to people in the local area.”

1st Choice Insurance was launched eight years ago and has matured into a successful national company in this time. After moving into a larger premises to accommodate their expansion back in November, the firm has major plans to grow five-fold over the next five years. The independent insurance brokerage looks after more than 4,000 clients across the UK, offering a full range of commercial insurance solutions to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes and sectors across the country.

