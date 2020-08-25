Recruitment firm pledges support for local causes

DM Recruitment recently supported the Shropshire Virtual Show by sponsoring the main stage which showcased a raft of talent, with comedy, stunts, animal shows, magic, food demonstrations, inspirational interviews and rounded off with performances from local music acts.

Stuart Danks from DM Recruitment

Content was streamed on the site throughout Saturday 22 August, which was viewed by people across the UK and the website will remain open for another week for anyone wishing to view the content or make a donation. The event has raised funds for five local charities, including The Movement Centre, which is one of DM Recruitment’s charity partners.

Stuart Danks, director at the firm, said, “The organisers did a fantastic job with the line-up on the DM Recruitment main stage. I watched the show from home with my family, and we loved the cooking demonstration with Marcus Bean and the interview with Paralympic Gold Medallist Mickey Bushell.”

At a time when sponsorship for local events has dwindled due to a strained economy, the recruitment firm has also pledged support to local sports teams. They have renewed their sponsorship of Shrewsbury Town’s away stand for a further two years and taken on sponsorship at Ludlow Football Club, as well as continuing to support the Stafford Rangers.

Mr Danks adds, “The football clubs in the areas where we operate are incredibly important to our network of temp workers, as well as my team here at DM Recruitment. By helping to ensure their survival, we are supporting our local community. When we can offer our help, we always will.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...