Cycle to work boom at Agrovista

By Shropshire Live

Following a surge in the uptake of a bike purchase scheme, more Agrovista employees than ever will be enjoying the benefits of outdoor exercise during their journey to work.

Warehouse operative Michael Cocking is one of the team members who cycles to work
To help support this, improved infrastructure has been put into place including a new bike rack, in readiness for a return to office working later in the year.

“Recent times have shown us the importance of exercise not only on our physical health, but also our mental health too,” said Strategy and Planning Manager, Chris Sprigg.

“Although we’ve offered a discounted bike scheme for a few years, we’ve had a considerable increase in uptake recently as people rethink their overall lifestyle and travel choices.

“The government is funding incentives to keep people walking and cycling as coronavirus lockdown eases. It’s great that Agrovista is able to play its part and support sustainable travel.”

In particular, employees working from the Allscott depot near Telford have shown interest in purchasing bikes through the scheme. To support them, Agrovista was able to apply for a free cycle parking stand from Telford and Wrekin Council.

With public transport capacity reduced in the region, this is part of the council’s aim to promote and encourage greener modes of travel whilst supporting businesses who actively encourage employees to cycle to work.

Mr Sprigg added: “As with many businesses, we are looking at a phased return to non-home-based working. We are really pleased to be able to improve our provision for cyclists at our Allscott depot ready for that.

“But really, it’s all part of a bigger ‘green’ picture for Agrovista as a company. We are committed to improving our green credentials long-term.

“If we can all play our part, the small steps will add up not just during the coronavirus crisis, but beyond.”

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
News

Amber warning issued for Shropshire as Storm Francis moves across the country

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for very strong wind across Shropshire, as Storm Francis gradually moves across the country.
Emergency services at the scene of the collision

Witness appeal after motorbike rider injured in Shrewsbury collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a car and motorbike in Shrewsbury.
Man dies following collision in Cockshutt

A man has died in hospital following a collision involving two cars which happened in Cockshutt on Friday evening.
Sport

Harriet Otter

Harriet stays one jump ahead to win national title

A Shropshire student has her eyes firmly set on a showjumping career after taking first place in a national schools championship.
Tennis players of all ages set to take part in the Battle of Shropshire

Players of all ages from across the county are set to serve up an exciting week of team tennis when the Battle of Shropshire begins on Sunday.
Ben Washburn has returned for the new season ahead. Photo: Telford Tigers

Tigers 2 Players’ Player Ben Washburn returns

As ice rinks begin to open across the country, Tigers 2 have shared more signing news for the upcoming season with the return of Ben Washburn.
Business

MBIG programme manager Caroline Cattle with Paul Beirne of Midland Alloy

New jobs at Telford manufacturer thanks to grant help

A specialist Telford manufacturing company has expanded and created six new jobs after receiving nearly £100,000 from a grant programme supported by the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.
Nock Deighton in Bridgnorth

Nock Deighton recruits new staff members as property buyers escape to the country

Regardless of the wider economic picture it would seem that the property sector might have bounced back well and Nock Deighton has worked hard to be in the best position for their staff and their clients.
Schneider Electric reopens Telford Electrical Safety Training Centre

Schneider Electric, a leader in digital transformation, energy management, and automation, has reopened its dedicated electrical safety training centre in Telford.
Features

Trail Chair Rod Sheppard and Vice Chair Jan Park

Popular art exhibition in stunning setting to delight visitors for fifth year

Organisers of a popular free event on the Shropshire arts calendar are thrilled to announce that it will go ahead in September with more venues and artists taking part than ever.
Merrythought is celebrating 90 years of business next month and is asking fans to share their memories

Bear-illiant Memories for Merrythought’s 90th Birthday

Britain’s oldest remaining teddy bear manufacturer is celebrating 90 years of business next month and is asking fans to share their memories to mark the milestone.
John Darby from Market Drayton has completed a 35 mile fundraising run for Hope House wearing three different costumes

‘King of costumes’ runs 35 miles for Hope House as three characters

The Shropshire ‘king of running costumes’ has completed a 35-mile run in support of Hope House Children’s Hospice dressed as three different characters.
Entertainment

Organisers of this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival are hosting a two-day virtual festival to help raise funds for Hope House. Photo: Drone Rangers

Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival programme and fundraiser launched

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has released the full programme for its two-day virtual festival later this month as it launches a fundraising drive to recover the losses sustained from its postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Theatre Severn to live stream Queen tribute this Saturday

Following sell-out performances at the venue in recent years, FLASH: A Tribute to Queen will bring a special live streamed performance direct from Theatre Severn on Saturday.
The Granary Gallery at Weston Park

Shropshire Virtual Show offers exhibition prize to local artists

Professional and amateur artists are due to compete in an inaugural online show celebrating the best of the county, with the chance to have their work displayed at an exhibition at Weston Park this autumn.
Taste

Publican David Wiles outside the new look Red Cow

The Red Cow in Whitchurch reopens following £126,000 transformation

The Red Cow, located at the heart of Whitchurch, has reopened following a £126,000 investment by independent pub operators Punch.
Salopian Brewery take Overall Gold in first ever Digital Beer Awards

An English Bitter from a brewery in Shrewsbury has beaten almost 500 different beers from across the UK to be named overall Gold at the inaugural SIBA Digital Beer Awards.
Pictured behind the bar are Alex Marsh, Landlord at the Swan with Heather and Rich Marsh

Joule’s Brewery opens its newest Taphouse in Forton

Regional Brewer Joule's Brewery has opened its newest Brewery Taphouse, The Swan Hotel, Forton.
Latest Articles

Editor's Picks

