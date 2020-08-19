Telford Accountants’ offers a Fresh Perspective on office working

Local accountancy firm ChadStone Accountancy and Tax Ltd have taken their progressive approach to business to a whole new level with their latest office move.

Owners of ChadStone Rob Chadderton and Alex Stone with Manager Dave Leddington

ChadStone has always approached the world of business with ‘A Fresh Perspective’ and the recent move into a new office in Hadley Business Park only demonstrates that further. “The Hangar”, as ChadStone refer to this dynamic new space, is a place designed for clients and prospects to benefit from.

With breakout areas, private meeting rooms and social spaces, complete with arcade games, pool table, dart board and coffee machine, the new office offers a much-needed change to the business world. ChadStone has built a reputation for being innovative and refreshing when it comes to business and with this move you can see why.

The office is designed to support and encourage the local business community. The breakout spaces are there for clients and prospects to use before and after meetings to do work of their own and be part of the ChadStone community.

The social areas are there to enhance the new way of networking ChadStone has already brought to Shropshire, with the monthly networking events they host; including a book club and an 18-30’s event to encourage young people to grow in their industries. This new office move offers the opportunity to provide further support to local businesses and boost the Shropshire community.

Standing out proudly in Hadley Business Park with their branded signage, their new office is ideal for ChadStone’s own growth and the growth of their clients. A space designed for meetings, co-working, networking and with innovative work and social spaces, it compliments their vision for a fresh approach to business perfectly.

The ChadStone team is fully moved in and is taking every safety measure to protect their team and clients, adhering to the government guidelines. The office allows for full social distancing, whilst still being able to offer this flexible way of working to local businesses. This forward-thinking approach is needed now more than ever to help businesses get back on their feet.

Alex Stone, Owner of ChadStone, said: “This really is the culmination of the goals of ChadStone and years of hard work. We’ve created a space we’re incredibly proud of and we can’t wait to share it with the local business community. The Hangar is a reconfigurable, progressive space that wants to provide exactly that for local businesses. A place where you can adapt, grow, and be supported.”

