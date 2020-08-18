The Severn Valley Railway supports local businesses

The Severn Valley Railway is celebrating the best of Worcestershire and Shropshire by supporting local businesses, and giving its visitors a tempting flavour of both counties.

Eve Chance and Lisa Palmer with some of the locally produced goodies credit Dan Shorthouse

Across the 16-mile line, which reopened on 1st August, all shops, cafés and bars have hand-picked a selection of suppliers to provide visitors with an experience that enhances their day out.

Throughout lockdown, the SVR carefully selected companies from the areas surrounding its six stations to offer visitors an authentic taste of the Severn Valley,

Retail outlets at Bridgnorth, Kidderminster and The Engine House Visitor Centre at Highley will now stock a variety of locally produced items including oils from Bridgnorth’s Bennett & Dunn Cold Pressed Rape Seed Oil, Bobbington’s The Cherry Wick Candle Company, Worcestershire’s Lefevre Chocolate and a variety of artists and craftspeople including Wonderland Works and Anneka Smith Art.

Alongside the wide variety of new merchandise in shops, the SVR’s trio of cafés are offering sandwiches, cakes and meals made with locally sourced meat, conserves, cheeses and baked goods.

Furthermore, all pubs continue to work with breweries in the surrounding area, including Bathams, Hobsons and Bewdley Brewery.

To accompany their beer, cider and spirits, The King and Castle pub in Kidderminster has partnered with award-winning chef Richard Stuart to offer daily street food and Sunday lunches every weekend.

Socially distanced tables on the open-air concourse allows for a beautiful vintage setting where customers can enjoy food and local real-ale pint.

Lisa Palmer, head of sales, marketing and commercial, said: “During the pandemic, we’ve taken the time to upscale our offering across the full line.

“From food to merchandise, real ale to home-baked bread, we’re keen to support businesses in the region whilst celebrating the best of Shropshire and Worcestershire. You’re now guaranteed a freshly prepared tasty treat from the Severn Valley Railway, and gift from Worcestershire and Shropshire to take home and much more – all from businesses on our doorstep.”

Rupert Bennett, managing director of Bennett & Dunn Cold Pressed Rape Seed Oil, said: “We are extremely proud to supply our range of oils, infusions and dressings to the Severn Valley Railway.

“The Railway shares our ethos of using local quality suppliers whenever possible. I travelled with the SVR as a child and to be a supplier now is very exciting!”

All retail outlets are open from 10am–5pm every day whilst The King and Castle is open from 11am–10pm on Monday – Thursday and 11am-11pm on Friday – Sunday.

