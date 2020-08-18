Shropshire Homes implement Housebuilder Pro

Shropshire Homes, one of the biggest house builders in Shropshire, has joined the growing list of companies transforming their operations through Housebuilder Pro.

Gerald Rogers and Richard Shackleton with Nick Taylor Business Development Manager at Housebuilder Pro

The game changing software solution designed by Shoothill is aimed at commercial housebuilders and is a full end to send suite that takes a new home from initial sales enquiry thought to choices, snag fulfilment and document repository.

Housebuilder Pro is now used by three of Shropshire’s most successful house building firms.

Previously time-consuming workflows can be achieved swiftly and effortlessly through the software, as can customer relations and sales

Richard Shackleton MD at Shropshire homes commented: “We are always on the lookout for new ways to further improve our business, both for our employees and customers alike. Housebuilder Pro is an excellent tool to help ensure we are working as efficiently as possible, enabling us to enhance our sales process to customers and be able to provide them with an online ‘one stop shop’ for all documentation and guarantees associated with their property for 10 years after the sale. We ’re also excited to be working with a local software developer like Shoothill as we bring this digital transformation to life inside out business.”

Nick Taylor Business Development Manager at Housebuilder Pro said: “Historically, the house-building industry is one often inundated with paperwork and can be hindered by any breakdown of communication. Shropshire Homes is one of the county’s largest housebuilders and them selecting Housebuilder Pro to manage their sales prospects, customers, choices, snags and aftercare as their software of choice is vindication of this amazing product. Driven by industry know-how at every step, Housebuilder Pro is the full-service software solution for any new home developer.”

“We’re delighted to be working with a fantastic firm like Shropshire Homes. With their experience and skill in the home building market, and Housebuilder Pro’s pioneering functionality, we’re sure they’ll continue to build on their success and deliver more and more quality new builds to the county,” said Simon Jeavons, COO at Shoothill “Housebuilder Pro fulfils a much needed niche and we’re delighted we can help local enterprises expand their potential through our software.”

