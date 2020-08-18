Forge Property Consultants appoint new Associate Director

Forge Property Consultants has promoted Tom Mason to the role of Associate Director. The new role reflects Tom’s considerable contribution to the business over the last seven years and will include the introduction of new work and increased management responsibility.

Tom Mason, Associate Director, Forge Property Consultants

Tom Mason joined Forge Property Consultants in 2013, after graduating from Harper Adams University, where he studied Rural Enterprise and Land Management. He passed his Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) in 2014 to become a Chartered Surveyor, and is also an RICS Registered Valuer.

Tom is immersed across the Forge business and has a specialist knowledge of the Water Industry Act, having been heavily involved in one of the region’s largest water projects.

Over the years, Tom has contributed a number of initiatives to the business, including the introduction of the RICS Homebuyers Reports and successful applications to valuation panels. He has also been instrumental in helping to develop the business and grow the client base from the company’s Staffordshire office on Eccleshall High Street, which opened in 2017.

Charles Lawson, Director and founder of Forge Property Consultants, says, “It is a great pleasure to promote Tom to the role of Associate Director. It is a key objective of the business to identify, nurture and retain good property professionals and give them the scope to develop their roles and progress within the business. Tom’s promotion is in recognition of the success he has achieved over many years of excellent service for Forge Property Consultants.

“Tom is innovative, ambitious and an excellent communicator, and in discussion with Tom it is very clear he has further plans for growing the Staffordshire office. I feel this promotion is well deserved.”

Speaking on his promotion, Tom Mason stated: “I joined the business as its first full-time employee, fresh out of university. Seven years down the line and the business has grown significantly and provided me with an excellent opportunity to develop as a professional, a businessman, and as a person.

“I look forward to offering more valuations, property management and planning advice to farmers, rural business and the domestic market in the Staffordshire area in my new role of Associate Director.”

