Darwin Group strengthens team with new Sales Director

Modular construction specialist Darwin Group has welcomed back the firm’s former Client Director, Mark Bishop, to lead its business development division in a new role as Sales Director.

Mark Bishop, Sales Director at Darwin Group

Bishop, who is also a former Bid and Business Development Director at Darwin Group, re-joins the off-site expert after a spell with construction company Midas Group.

He brings with him more than 30 years of industry experience across multiple sectors, including education, healthcare and residential development – three of Darwin Group’s specialist areas.

Bishop returns to a team of highly-skilled, in-house designers, architects, town planners and construction professionals based at Darwin Group’s Shrewsbury headquarters in Shropshire.

Having worked in several senior positions within industry-leading construction businesses, Bishop has acquired a unique perspective on opportunity management.

In his new role, he will oversee the marketing of Darwin Group’s truly unique turnkey service to prospective clients, which covers all stages of the design, planning and construction process from start to finish.

Darwin Group strives to minimise its environmental impact and Bishop is a champion of the continuous development of modern methods of construction to help deliver on recent Government pledges within education, healthcare and housing.

His most recent career experience focused on how new initiatives such as ‘net zero’ can be efficiently delivered. Bishop’s knowledge of industry challenges in construction in relation to sustainability also compliment Darwin Group’s ‘Environmental Policy Statement’.

Mark Bishop, Sales Director at Darwin Group, said: “Having started out in a trade-based role and gone on to work for some of the construction industry’s leading names, I have developed a passion for mentoring and developing teams and look forward to safeguarding Darwin Group’s status as a market leader in modern methods of construction.

“My proudest moments are instances where I’ve been able to work with clients on best in class customer journeys, and I hold seamless project management in high-regard. Now returning to Darwin Group, I hope my industry-wide and sector specific expertise can help us continue to deliver that.”

Charles Pierce, Managing Director at Darwin Group, added: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Mark back to the team. His wealth of experience across our key sectors will provide us with the opportunity to develop and grow as a business, while his passion and proficiency in developing sustainability initiatives is fundamental to Darwin Group’s core objectives.

“Mark is a huge asset for the team and with his leadership, we will continue to deliver on our commitment to minimise waste and advance quality control through modern methods of construction.”

