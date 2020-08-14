Nuplace and Lovell shorted for building excellence award

Nuplace and development partner Lovell have been nominated in the 2020 ‘LABC Regional Building Excellence Awards’.



The awards are the largest in the business to business building control sector and recognise quality in all types of building projects.

Nuplace and Lovell have been shortlisted for two awards; ‘Best high volume new housing development’ and ‘Best Social or Affordable New Housing Development’ in recognition of Nuplace’s development ‘Coppice Court’ in Snedshill.

Coppice Court was launched back in 2017 and includes 39 two, three and four bedroom homes for private rent including 6 affordable homes. At the time all homes were reserved within just four weeks of being announced.

Nuplace is Telford & Wrekin Council’s wholly owned private rental company which addresses the demand for more quality rental homes by regenerating brownfield across the borough. Nuplace is committed to supporting and helping to drive the local economy and has to date spent £3.46m on borough based contractors.

Over 800 tenants currently live in Nuplace homes across seven sites in the borough, with a further two sites at locations in Dothill and Snedshill, which are currently being developed by Lovell.



Councillor David Wright, Cabinet Member for Housing said: “We are delighted that Nuplace and Lovell have been recognised for their efforts in providing new quality rental homes in the borough. From the offset, Snedshill has been one of Nuplace’s most popular sites due to it offering such a wide range of homes including affordable properties. As a Council it is extremely exciting to be able to offer these brand new quality homes to rent for both residents and also people moving to the borough.”

Stuart Penn, regional managing director at Lovell said: “We’re delighted to have been considered for a LABC Award for the work at Snedshill. It is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our site management team, whilst showcasing how working in partnership can benefit all stakeholders.

“It’s extremely exciting to see the progress on the second phase of this project, which will bring a further 76 homes to Snedshill for private rent, affordable rent and shared ownership.”

The winners of the awards will be announced in September 2020.

