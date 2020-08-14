16.2 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 14, 2020
Home Business

Lawyer’s charity cycle ride in memory of admired newsreader brother

By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire solicitor is set to take part in a 90-mile charity cycle in memory of his brother and to raise money for three national charities.

Iain Morrison with niece Ellen Johnson
Iain Morrison with niece Ellen Johnson

Iain Morrison, vice-chairman and Head of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Department at law firm mfg Solicitors, is riding from Malvern to Cheddar on 25 August as part of a John O’Groats to Land’s End bike ride which is partly in memory of Iain’s brother, Radio 4 newsreader Rory Morrison, who died of a rare form of blood cancer in 2013.

Ride for Alex and Rory is made up of 13 riders and has been organised by Rory’s brother in law Peter Jenkins and Rory’s widow Nikki. In addition,  Charlie Baigler is attempting the entire 1000-mile ride in just six days in memory of his wife Alex who died in 2017 of a brain tumour, age 43. Alex was the cousin of Peter and Nikki.

Iain will be joining Rory’s two children, Honor, 22, and 19-year-old Reuben, along with his niece Ellen Johnson,19, on the gruelling leg of the cycle which is taking in places of significance, including Malvern where Rory grew up.

The law firm will be donating £1,000.00 to the cause with money being raised for the charities Headcase, The Brain Tumour Charity and The Rory Morrison WMUK Registry.

Iain Morrison, said: “Rory was not only a wonderful father, husband, brother and son, but he was immensely respected for his work in the media and commitment to current news affairs. It was a tragedy when we lost him to what is a very rare form of blood cancer.

“We have always been determined to do everything to keep memories of Rory alive. The charity was set up in his name to give clinicians valuable data in the search for treatments and cures, but this needs constant donations. It’s a very under-funded area of research.

“The charity cycle is part of that fundraising and links up closely with the amazing work that Charlie is doing in memory of Alex.

“It’s going to be a tough cycle but we can’t wait to get going, take in some tremendous scenery and raise money along the way.”

Rory started his radio career at Beacon Radio in Wolverhampton before joining the BBC in 1990 in Leeds and has worked across other local stations in York and Cleveland. He had a short time at the British Force Broadcasting Service before joining Radio 4 in 1994.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

The fire started at the rear of the property and quickly spread. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Firefighters tackle severe house fire in Shrewsbury

Firefighters were called to a severe house fire in Shrewsbury during the early hours of this morning.
Read Article

Inspectors say urgent changes needed at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust

Inspectors say 'urgent changes' are needed at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) following their latest visit.
Read Article
The excavation team at Shrewsbury Castle. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shrewsbury Castle set for second archaeological dig

After a successful first archaeological dig in 2019, Shrewsbury Castle is set for a second dig season this September funded by the Castle Studies Trust.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Omar Beckles rejects new Shrewsbury Town deal

Central defender Omar Beckles will leave Shrewsbury Town after he turned down the offer of a new contract.
Read Article
Simon Kerrigan

Simon Kerrigan signs for Northamptonshire

Simon Kerrigan has sealed a return to the first-class game by signing for Northamptonshire.
Read Article
Jason Silverthorn has returned to Telford Tigers for the 20/21 season. Photo: Lauren Rankin

Telford Tigers’ Captain returns for 20/21 season

Telford Tigers are delighted to announce the return of club captain Jason Silverthorn for the 2020/21 season.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

One of the Slice Engineering product lines - the Mosquito

Another new US supply deal for Telford 3D printing firm

A Shropshire 3D printing company has signed another supply deal with a top American manufacturer.
Read Article

Nuplace and Lovell shorted for building excellence award

Nuplace and development partner Lovell have been nominated in the 2020 ‘LABC Regional Building Excellence Awards’.
Read Article
Jesse Gyaminah at AceOn with director Mark Thompson

Apprenticeship for Telford engineering student

Engineering student Jesse Gyaminah has begun a business administration apprenticeship with Telford-based battery and renewable energy specialists AceOn Group.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The transformed Squatters Cottage in Lightmoor Village

Rare 18th century cottage in Telford brought back to life

A rare and dilapidated 18th century cottage in Telford has been brought back to life following a restoration project.
Read Article
Polka Dot Travel in Market Drayton

Travel agent targets youngest adventurers for reviews

Polka Dot Travel in Market Drayton has temporarily swapped Trustpilot for toddlers as it hands its reviews over to its youngest travellers.
Read Article
Shirehall Shrewsbury - Image Shropshire Council

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils: your guide

From types of councils to council cabinets. This is your guide to Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Theatre Severn to live stream Queen tribute this Saturday

Following sell-out performances at the venue in recent years, FLASH: A Tribute to Queen will bring a special live streamed performance direct from Theatre Severn on Saturday.
Read Article
The Granary Gallery at Weston Park

Shropshire Virtual Show offers exhibition prize to local artists

Professional and amateur artists are due to compete in an inaugural online show celebrating the best of the county, with the chance to have their work displayed at an exhibition at Weston Park this autumn.
Read Article
Two of the ‘Shropshire’s Got Talent’ competitions judges - Ian Bartholomew and Loveday Ingram

Coronation Street star and stage heavyweights to judge Shropshire virtual talent show

Coronation Street’s Geoff Metcalfe, actor Ian Bartholomew, joins stars of stage and screen who have generously offered their time to take part in ‘Shropshire’s Got Talent’, an exciting online competition open to all.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Salopian Brewery take Overall Gold in first ever Digital Beer Awards

An English Bitter from a brewery in Shrewsbury has beaten almost 500 different beers from across the UK to be named overall Gold at the inaugural SIBA Digital Beer Awards.
Read Article
Pictured behind the bar are Alex Marsh, Landlord at the Swan with Heather and Rich Marsh

Joule’s Brewery opens its newest Taphouse in Forton

Regional Brewer Joule's Brewery has opened its newest Brewery Taphouse, The Swan Hotel, Forton.
Read Article
Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin wins four medals at London Spirit Competition

Wardington's Ludlow Gin is celebrating after winning four medals in the London Spirit Competition earlier this month.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
haze
16.2 ° C
17 °
15 °
88 %
0.5kmh
100 %
Fri
22 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
21 °
Tue
20 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP