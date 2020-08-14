Lawyer’s charity cycle ride in memory of admired newsreader brother

A Shropshire solicitor is set to take part in a 90-mile charity cycle in memory of his brother and to raise money for three national charities.

Iain Morrison with niece Ellen Johnson

Iain Morrison, vice-chairman and Head of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Department at law firm mfg Solicitors, is riding from Malvern to Cheddar on 25 August as part of a John O’Groats to Land’s End bike ride which is partly in memory of Iain’s brother, Radio 4 newsreader Rory Morrison, who died of a rare form of blood cancer in 2013.

Ride for Alex and Rory is made up of 13 riders and has been organised by Rory’s brother in law Peter Jenkins and Rory’s widow Nikki. In addition, Charlie Baigler is attempting the entire 1000-mile ride in just six days in memory of his wife Alex who died in 2017 of a brain tumour, age 43. Alex was the cousin of Peter and Nikki.

Iain will be joining Rory’s two children, Honor, 22, and 19-year-old Reuben, along with his niece Ellen Johnson,19, on the gruelling leg of the cycle which is taking in places of significance, including Malvern where Rory grew up.

The law firm will be donating £1,000.00 to the cause with money being raised for the charities Headcase, The Brain Tumour Charity and The Rory Morrison WMUK Registry.

Iain Morrison, said: “Rory was not only a wonderful father, husband, brother and son, but he was immensely respected for his work in the media and commitment to current news affairs. It was a tragedy when we lost him to what is a very rare form of blood cancer.

“We have always been determined to do everything to keep memories of Rory alive. The charity was set up in his name to give clinicians valuable data in the search for treatments and cures, but this needs constant donations. It’s a very under-funded area of research.

“The charity cycle is part of that fundraising and links up closely with the amazing work that Charlie is doing in memory of Alex.

“It’s going to be a tough cycle but we can’t wait to get going, take in some tremendous scenery and raise money along the way.”

Rory started his radio career at Beacon Radio in Wolverhampton before joining the BBC in 1990 in Leeds and has worked across other local stations in York and Cleveland. He had a short time at the British Force Broadcasting Service before joining Radio 4 in 1994.

