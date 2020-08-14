Apprenticeship for Telford engineering student

Engineering student Jesse Gyaminah has begun a business administration apprenticeship with Telford-based battery and renewable energy specialists AceOn Group.

Jesse Gyaminah at AceOn with director Mark Thompson

The 18-year-old from Woodside, a former Madeley Academy student, has completed a level three engineering course at Telford College, and secured an apprenticeship at AceOn as a technical drawing assistant.

Jesse completed work experience with Telford and Wrekin Council’s highways department where he gained work skills in computer-aided design (CAD) which helped him meet the apprenticeship requirements.

He was nominated for one of the college’s apprenticeship awards this summer, and AceOn director Mark Thompson said he had been delighted with Jesse’s abilities over his initial weeks.

AceOn Group specialises in the design and assembly of custom-built battery packs and the distribution of industrial and consumer batteries to the UK & worldwide market.

The company, based at Stafford Park, also has a battery energy storage division providing a UK-based training, service and distribution centre for residential and commercial properties for lithium-ion battery energy storage systems including inverters and solar panels.

