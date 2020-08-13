Telford company prepares for the future with new brand investment

With the uplift in local house sales in the region, following lockdown, an estate agency board management software specialist based in Shropshire has announced the launch of its brand re-fresh.

Peter Barfield

BoardClever has retained its name as part of the investment but has revitalised their branding and re-launched a new website, recognising the importance of this investment for the future of the business.

Based in Halesfield, BoardClever, is part of the wider PBS Creative software development company, and specialises in supporting the estate agency industry across the UK.

In 2019, BoardClever was used to organise over 350,000 board erections through their nationwide clients and the business aims to increase this by 500,000 over the next 5 years.

Founder Peter Barfield said: “We recognise that we need to keep investing in our business in order to face up to the challenges of today’s business world.

“We founded the firm in 2007, after we developed a simple board management system for an established board erector who had separated from a franchise, but who couldn’t find a satisfactory software solution.

“Since then, BoardClever has developed into a fully featured system, used by estate agents and board erectors across the country. We deliver a cost effective alternative to the expensive franchise models commonly used in this industry, whilst still providing all the support required, such as route planning, invoicing and board and customer management.”

Pete continued “Understandably we are very excited about this change for BoardClever and look forward to the remainder 2020 with great anticipation. Businesses such as ours offer a cost effective alternative for board erectors and estate agents alike, outside of the franchise model that has historically monopolised the industry. We hope by increasing awareness of a different solution, we can be part of strengthening the housing market over the coming months and years.”

