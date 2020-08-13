Local recruiters expand to provide more opportunity for the job market

Local recruitment firm, Team4You, is continuing with their progressive approach to recruitment by expanding into a new office to better help the current job market.

Jess and Otis Painting at their new offices in Shrewsbury

Following a period of growth, the firm is expanding with new office premises on Shrewsbury Business Park.

Team4You is known for their ethical approach to recruitment and this expansion aims to support this value by providing more for candidates. The recent expansion also marks the start of a new, exciting chapter for the business and celebrates the arrival of a new team member, Otis Powell, who joins as a Recruitment Consultant.

Team4You is always looking for opportunities to improve the recruitment process for both employers and employees. This is shown by their unique approach to the interview process, using tools such as video and candidate evaluations.

The new office move offers the opportunity to further support and guide candidates through this difficult period of job seeking and help local businesses find the right people to get back on their feet.

Jess Bailey, Branch Manager at Team4You, said “Following the pandemic, we realise that many local businesses are facing challenging times. We continue to support our clients by offering honest, ethical, solutions to both temporary and permanent recruitment headaches. I am extremely proud of our business and our team and am looking forward to adding value to many local businesses across the county with our expansion.”

