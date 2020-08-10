Torus release new ‘Modula-Fix’ range

Telford-based Torus Technology Group has announced the launch of their smart new range of flexible solutions for industrial environments including office spaces or production, manufacturing and factory facilities.

Members of the Torus team with the new range of flexible solutions

The high-quality range includes stylish factory furniture such as metrology workbenches for holding portable arms, height gauges, jigs and fixtures, a variety of heavy-duty workstations as well as machine/equipment enclosures, semi-permanent workspace environments and walkway partitioning.

Modula-Fix also manufacture protective health and safety screens for offices and

production environments for visitor and employee safety and peace of mind when returning to work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The products all have a number of add-on options and configurations, including different colours and materials, making the solutions customisable for customers’ unique requirements and budgets.

Dominic Johnston, Managing Director at Torus Technology Group, commented on the new range, “Our new configurable product range means that we can offer a solution for various working environments. With its robust, modern appearance, we are confident that the Modula-fix range will be a popular choice for factories and offices alike and we are excited to bring our new product range to the market.”

