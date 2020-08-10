Mutneys Professional Pet Care to set tails wagging at virtual charity dog show

Market Drayton based pet grooming supplies manufacturer Mutneys Professional Pet Care Ltd has joined supporters of next month’s Shropshire Virtual Show.

Pictured at the Mutneys’ Crufts stand earlier this year are Harry Roberts and Ashley Townsend

Mutneys Professional Pet Care, based on the Rosehill Industrial Estate at Stoke Heath, is sponsoring the dog show element of the joint charity event on August 22.

“We’re really excited to be linked to the Shropshire Virtual Show. It’s an innovative way to capture the spirit of a great family day out while it is still difficult for many people to get out and about. The virtual dog show will be a real fun element and it’s raising money for some very deserving local causes,” said Mutneys co-owner, Stephanie Roberts.

The new online event will celebrate the best of Shropshire as well as raising money for five local charities. It takes place between 10am and 9pm and will bring together all the features of a live event – entertainment, competitions, activities and shopping – for people to enjoy online.

The event is free but online visitors will be able to make a charitable donation, with proceeds going to the five Shropshire charities which are The Cavalier Centre, the League of Friends to Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, The Movement Centre, Dog A.I.D and Shropshire Rural Communities Charity.

The Mutneys Virtual Dog Show will feature all the established favourite classes including cutest pup and waggiest tail but also includes classes paying tribute to the role of pets through the Covid-19 pandemic such as lockdown haircuts and lockdown office companion.

Entrants are invited to submit a video or photograph of their pets for each class. Rosettes will be awarded to third place with Mutneys sponsoring the prizes for each class.

Full details of the dog show are available on the Shropshire Virtual Show website at www.shropshirevirtualshow.com

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...