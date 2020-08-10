Morris Property improving outdoor learning provision in Telford

Work has started on an extensive project at John Randall Primary School and Haughton School to build a new car park, multi-use games area, improving the outdoor grounds area and make electrical alterations in existing buildings.

Steve Flavell, Shirley Reynolds, Terry Hayward and Ian Carswell pictured as works get underway

Shropshire construction company Morris Property was awarded the contract to complete the works, working alongside Telford and Wrekin Council and their biT Design team.

The project is expected to be completed in September 2020, ahead of pupils arriving back after the summer break. Morris Property will build a new access point to a 51 space car park with and a large multi-use games area, improving grounds to increase outdoor learning potential for both schools.

Contracts Manager, Ian Carswell, from Morris Property said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Telford and Wrekin Council and bIT on this project. Social distancing and other restrictions due to the coronavirus have had a real impact on the education sector, so improving outdoor space is so important.”

Headteacher at John Randall Primary School, Stephanie Dowley, said: “We consistently work hard on providing outdoor learning where possible for our children. The work that will be completed over the summer means we can increase our forest school and kitchen garden provision. We’ve recently appointed new chefs who will assist us with growing a wide selection of vegetables, fruits and herbs, bringing a whole new dimension to learning.”

Headteacher at Haughton School, Gill Knox commented: “We’re really excited about the progress across our school site and the opportunities it will bring. Learning and playing outdoors is so important and the new multiuse games area will ensure our pupils can safely do so.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Children, Young People and Education, said: “This is a fantastic development that will increase capacity at both schools and I am delighted to see the speed of the progress on site. I look forward to it being completed in September.”

Morris Property has completed a series of projects for Telford & Wrekin Council, including building units at Telford business park, T54, and at Hortonwood West and refurbishing Telford’s Snowboard and Ski Centre.

