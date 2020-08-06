EvaStore unveils final stage of expansion as part of major investment

Oswestry company EvaStore has unveiled the final stage of a £500,000 expansion and appointed a new sales and marketing co-ordinator as part of its major investment.

Jess Jones and Vicky Bradbeer at EvaStore, Oswestry

The document management company based on Artillery Business Park has just completed its state-of-the-art security vault as the final phase of a development project that also includes new offices and extended warehouse facilities.

The family-run business has created this new role and appointed Vicky Bradbeer, aged 32, from Oswestry, to help take the business to the next level.

EvaStore provides secure document storage along with confidential document shredding services via its on-site shredding vehicle, together with shredding and paper recycling within their secure premises. In addition the business offers document scanning, indexing and digital storage from within its modern, purpose-built centre.

Vicky’s appointment follows the business recently taking an extension on its premises which has allowed them create new offices, construct a purpose-built scanning bureau and extend the warehouse facility, which now offers a further 200,000 cubic feet of archive storage.

Welcoming Vicky to the company, The Fort Business Centre manager Jess Jones, said: “With continued major expansion of our business, Vicky brings a wealth of experience and fresh ideas to help us showcase our services and facilities throughout the county and beyond.

Jess Jones had previously worked for EvaStore in a marketing role but has now moved to be manager at The Fort, which is another company within the family group of businesses.

Vicky, added: “I worked for the company around 10 years ago and being from Oswestry myself I am well aware of its excellent reputation, so I am delighted to be returning in this new and exciting role and look forward to the challenges and rewards it brings as we move the business forward.”

