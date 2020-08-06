Awards for Telford College’s top-performing apprentices

Top-performing apprentices from Telford College have been presented with achievement awards.

Charlotte Hughes pictured with trainer/assessor Janna Reynolds, and Wrekin Housing Group’s HR manager Madeline Murphy

Charlotte Hughes has received an Outstanding Achiever award, and Gemma Crumpton picked up a Significant Improver award.

Charlotte, 20, a former Thomas Telford School student, is a level three business administration apprentice at Wrekin Housing Group.

“It’s a great achievement winning this award – I didn’t expect it and I’m proud to have won it,” she said. “Everyone works really hard and it’s fantastic that someone from Wrekin Housing Trust has won it.



“The best parts of my apprenticeship so far have been getting involved with the Covid-19 action team and being given responsibility to work independently.”

Madeline Murphy, HR manager at Wrekin Housing Group, said: “We nominated Charlotte for the award because she’s an exceptional HR apprentice.

“She was the right person to lead the central administration team for Covid-19, which was recognised by her commitment and hard work.

“Charlotte has excelled from the start of her apprenticeship, and when she completes it, with her qualifications and experiences, I’m sure she’ll find a position – if not here at Wrekin Housing Trust, then at another top employer.

“Charlotte is respected throughout the group for her hard work and determination, and this award goes towards recognising what a fantastic person she is.”

Gemma, 34, from Kidderminster, has completed the ILM level two team leading apprenticeship at carpet manufacturer Brintons, where she is now a residential customer service team leader.

The team at the Stourport Road factory rewarded her with a bouquet of flowers following news of her award.

Gemma said: “I’m honoured to receive the award, which is recognition for the work I’ve put into my apprenticeship. It’s an achievement personally, and for the organisation.

“This apprenticeship scheme has helped me get to know a lot more people around the organisation and my understanding of the whole company has improved.

“I was a customer services administrator, and was offered the role of team leader which I jumped at. Then I had the opportunity to complete this apprenticeship, which was perfect for my development.

“I had support throughout my apprenticeship from my employer, my team and my assessor and was able to complete my qualification and achieve this award.

“Brintons supported my 20% off-the-job training commitment which meant I had time away from my duties to develop the skills related to the apprenticeship and I didn’t have to worry about hitting my targeted hours.”

She added: “Apprenticeships are not just for young people; anybody can do it. What you get out of it will help you personally and professionally.”

Beckie Bosworth, Telford College’s employer engagement manager, said: “Selecting the winners for our annual apprenticeship awards is always difficult.

“This year we had 36 apprentices nominated by 17 different employers. All nominees receive a certificate to show appreciation for their hard work and commitment.

“It is so rewarding to see so many good news stories – apprentices really do make a difference to the workplace.”

Telford College currently has apprenticeships available in more than 35 different professions, and works with many of Shropshire’s biggest employers.

