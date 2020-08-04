Telford businesswoman raises £1,200 for Severn Hospice

A local businesswoman has raised £1,200 for the Severn Hospice after completing the ‘7 for Severn’ virtual fundraising event.

Julie Duhra with the £1,200 cheque for Severn Hospice

Julie Duhra pledged to take part in the challenge which involved cycling or running for 7 miles every day for 7 days.

She completed the challenge by cycling for 3 days, running for 3 and walking for one day, covering a distance of over 50 miles in total and reaching a personal best.

Julie, who runs Jules Convenience store on Haybridge Road in Hadley, normally holds a number of in-store events such as coffee mornings, raffles and bake sales to raise funds for the Hospice but due to COVID-19 this was put on hold.

The total funds raised included £100 raised at a coffee morning before lockdown.

Julie Duhra said: “I was inspired to take part after hearing that due to COVID-19, the Hospice could not hold any of its fundraising events or open any of its shops and since the end of March has lost the ability to raise almost £100,000 a week.

“The Hospice is very close to my heart as it has looked after some of my dearest friends and it needs our support more than ever. Thank you to everyone who donated and provided encouragement, I’m looking forward to the next challenge!”

