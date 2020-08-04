16.6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Shoothill subsidiary Housebuilder Pro announces new appointment

Specialist house builder software provider Housebuilder Pro has appointed Nick Taylor as Business Development Director.

Pictured left is Nick Taylor with Simon Jeavons, Chief Operating Officer at Shoothill & Housebuilder Pro Ltd

Nick has over 30 years’ experience working within the commercial print and software industry, in various senior commercial and business development roles both in the UK and USA.

HousebuilderPro provides a much-needed digital transformation to the house-building industry, a process which has previously relied heavily on paperwork. Utilising a software solution allows for better organisation, a more efficient workflow, and provides vigorous support for team members and customers alike.

Based in Shropshire, Mr Taylor is responsible for all of Housebuilder Pro’s business development activities which includes delivery of new software sales, marketing, commercial and customer strategy.

Nick becomes a key member of Housebuilder Pro’s Executive Management team, and provides strong commercial and sales leadership to Housebuilder Pro’s software development team, thus ensuring the delivery of the longer term business and technology strategy of the company.

Rod Plummer, Managing Director of Shoothill commented: “Nick Taylor is an outstanding appointment for HousebuilderPro as we extend the roll-out of our state of the art suite of software tools aimed at the commercial house building sector across the UK.  His extensive experience and contribution to the business is most opportune at this time, coming after we have already made several significant sales of the software to building firms in Shropshire.  I know he is the perfect fit to drive the company forward as an independent subsidiary of Shoothill.”

Simon Jeavons, Chief Operating Officer at Shoothill & Housebuilder Pro Ltd commented “Creating this new position of Business Development Manager comes at an exciting time in Housebuilder Pro’s growth and we are delighted that Nick has chosen to further his career with us, adding his valuable skills and expertise to the team.”

