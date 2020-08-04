Award win for Shropshire Children’s Entertainer

Shropshire Children’s Entertainer Disco Daddy has won the Book Entertainment Event Entertainments Award for Best Children’s Entertainer 2020 for the West Midlands.

Nick Dodd pictured with the award

Nick Dodd (Disco Daddy) was presented with the prestigious Best Children’s Entertainer Award on Wednesday 22 July for outstanding services to the children’s entertainment industry. Nick won the hotly contested prize over other excellent nominees.

The Book Entertainment, Event Entertainments Awards 2020 is aimed at recognising and rewarding excellence in the event industry and is a celebration of the UK’s favourite artists voted for and chosen by real clients. Revealing the very best acts on offer, the categories focus on all key aspects of the industry, from bands and musicians to event suppliers and variety entertainers.

Nick will now proceed to represent the Midlands in the National Final.

Nick said: “This is absolutely amazing, I am thrilled to be recognised with such an award after 15 years of hopefully giving children parties to remember. I am really lost for words which is very unusual for me. This means so much as it was voted for by all the wonderful people that have been to my parties, and judged by industry experts. Thanks so much for all your votes…really appreciated. Without you I am an empty village hall…thank you so much.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...