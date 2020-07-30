Ricoh 3D exhibiting at the industry’s first virtual expo

A Telford-based 3D printing service provider will display its innovative offering at a ground-breaking virtual manufacturing exhibition next month.

3D printing in action at Ricoh in Telford

Ricoh 3D provides a full range of end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions across a range of sectors including automotive and medical, will be part of Backing Britain Live 2020 from August 17.

The fortnight-long event is being organised by the Made in Group to promote the best in British manufacturing and will feature a host of events including webinars, conferences, round-table discussions and a virtual exhibition hall comprising booths, interactive seminar rooms and networking areas.

Ricoh will showcase its full range of additive manufacturing services and provide businesses with insights into how 3D printing can have a positive impact on manufacturing processes, including reducing time to market and increasing flexibility in design and production.

Ricoh 3D will demonstrate its full portfolio of hardware, which includes SLS, MJF, FDM, and a range of technical services and back office technology which provides the flexibility to test and develop new materials and to create non-standard parts. The 3D print specialist has also added SLS PA12 to their material portfolio this month, which will give manufacturers access to the most prolific material used in 3D printing today, combined with the large build volumes the Ricoh system offers.

There will also be the opportunity to explore Ricoh 3D’s post processing solutions and metrology capabilities, as well as talk to the team about the material characterisation, design support and quality assurance services available.

Mark Dickin, Additive Manufacturing and Moulding Engineering Lead at Ricoh 3D, said: “We are excited to be featuring at such an innovative event.

“We normally have a very busy schedule of shows and exhibitions in the UK and across Europe each year but that has been decimated overnight by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We have embraced the digital opportunities available to replace the traditional events, including staging our own virtual tour and webinar, and are working to maintain contact with manufacturing businesses across a range of sectors which could benefit from utilising 3D printing – now more than ever.

“We look forward to engaging with a range of manufacturers at the event next month, it’s time for the industry to embrace chance and be enthusiastic in the face of new ways of working.”

Jason Pitt, Chief Executive of the Made in Group, said: “Made In exhibitions are significant events that many members and visitors look forward to but, like many aspects of our way of life, we have had to make considerable adjustments.

“We are an innovative organisation when it comes to technology. As a business, we have developed a digital platform that allows members to create their own social media microsite, upload news, attend virtual webinars and soon to include virtual mastermind groups, question-and-answer sessions and panel discussions.”

The exhibition already has more than 200 exhibitors confirmed with an expected attendance of 5,000 delegates.

