Law firm signs up for virtual manufacturing event

A Shropshire law firm has signed up to take part in a virtual exhibition that aims to promote manufacturing businesses and foster new links in the sector.

James Sage, Partner, who leads FBC Manby Bowdler’s manufacturing group

FBC Manby Bowdler, which has a dedicated team of legal experts that support manufacturers, will be part of the Backing Britain Live 2020 event in August that is being organised by the Made in Group.

The organisation, which has two networks in the Midlands and Yorkshire, cancelled its annual manufacturing exhibition in response to the global Covid-19 outbreak and will host the industry’s first virtual event from August 17.

The two-week Digital Business Festival will feature more than 30 events and reach 5,000 delegates. It will include webinars, conferencing, round table discussions, networking, a virtual expo hall, digital mastermind groups and a physical goodie bag.

James Sage, Partner, who leads FBC Manby Bowdler’s manufacturing group, said: “We are proud and excited to be exhibiting at such an iconic moment in modern industry history and be at the forefront of technological innovation. It is the time for the industry to not only stand up and be counted, but to ultimately embrace change and be enthusiastic in the face of new ways of working, such as virtual networking.

“Our specialists will be on hand to advise manufacturers about a range of legal and HR issues. Our experience in the sector allows us to provide flexible solutions to the challenges they are facing, particularly at this time.”

The Made in Group aims to keep industry connected and help manufacturers collaborate and share best practice and to promote British manufacturing.

Jason Pitt, chief executive of the Made in Group, said: “Made in exhibitions are significant events that many members and visitors look forward to, but like many aspects of our way of life, we have had to make considerable adjustments. We are an innovative organisation when it comes to technology. We do more than many realise.

“As a business, we have developed a digital platform that allows members to create their own social media microsite, upload news, attend virtual webinars and soon to include virtual mastermind groups, question-and-answer sessions and panel discussions.”

