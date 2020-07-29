18.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Home Business

Reech partners with Beaver Bridges

By Shropshire Live Business

Reech Media have entered a partnership with Shropshire based company, Beaver Bridges, a leader in bridging solutions and construction.

Henry Beaver with Reech MD Rob Hughes
Henry Beaver with Reech MD Rob Hughes

Beaver Bridges provide exceptional bridging solutions and services that focus on quality, safety, productivity and cost savings. Offering a full turn-key package, Beaver Bridges have completed work on a wide number of structures for key clients throughout the UK, including London’s Paddington Station, Lancashire County Council and Natural Resources Wales.

Beaver Bridges were looking for an agency to help them optimise their existing websites, including their main group website and Hire Service website, through Search Engine Optimisation (SEO). Reech were able to provide Beaver Bridges are able to utilise their experience in website traffic acquisition to look at opportunities for Beaver Bridges to enhance the current content on the sites and establish a strong and effective SEO strategy. As a result, Beaver Bridges have signed to a 12-month Reech Relationship contract for Reech to develop their existing digital marketing awareness and optimise business leads driven through their website.

Since the establishment of Reech’s new partnership with Beaver Bridges, Reech’s
team of digital marketing experts have completed crucial work on Beaver Bridge’s
existing websites to help optimise the existing content on their website, establish
website traffic sources and identify how they could further improve on the promotion
of their offering to future clients. Reech have also provided Beaver Bridges with design and print support.

On the new relationship, Managing Director, Henry Beaver, commented:

“We’re excited to be working with Reech Media at what is a very strange time for
businesses currently. We felt that now was the right time for Beaver Bridges to focus
our attention onto our Digital Marketing and we’ve been really pleased by the work
that has been completed so far for our SEO strategy for two of our websites. We’re looking forward to the months to come and seeing what results working with Reech will bring to Beaver Bridges.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

An artist impression of the planned health and medical development for Whitchurch

Call to fight judicial review to save GP practices in Whitchurch

A fight is being launched to safeguard the future of GP practices in Whitchurch as plans for a new modern health centre are at risk, say local health bosses.
Read Article

Teenage girl attacked by two men in Telford

A teenage girl was left with injuries after being attacked by two men whilst walking along a footpath in Telford earlier this month.
Read Article
Members of the Trust’s Housekeeping team celebrating after finding out the wards and side rooms were rated the cleanest in the country by patients

Housekeepers clean up again in national patient survey

The Housekeeping team at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital are celebrating after the wards were highlighted in a national patient survey as the cleanest in the country.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Tigers whistle up star signing

Telford Tigers have announced the return of fan favourite Brandon Whistle for the 2020/21 season.
Read Article

Interview: Former Shrewsbury Town winger Benjamin van den Broek

In an exclusive interview, former Shrewsbury Town winger Benjamin van den Broek discusses adapting to the English game, playing international football, and his fascinating post footballing-career.
Read Article
Alex Cleland from Shifnal, the region’s official of the year, at Wimbledon

Trio of regional Shropshire winners to step into the spotlight at virtual LTA Tennis Awards

Shropshire’s trio of regional winners in the LTA Tennis Awards will find out later this month if they are also national winners at a virtual ceremony presented by Great Britain Davis Cup captain Leon Smith.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Henry Beaver with Reech MD Rob Hughes

Reech partners with Beaver Bridges

Reech Media have entered a partnership with Shropshire based company, Beaver Bridges, a leader in bridging solutions and construction.
Read Article
Mark Hooper, Project lead at Visit Shropshire with Mark Tromans, corporate solicitor at Lanyon Bowdler

Visit Shropshire and Lanyon Bowdler agree strategic partnership to support Visitor Economy

Visit Shropshire has agreed a partnership deal with Lanyon Bowdler, helping to continue to promote the county as a leading UK destination.
Read Article

3D Printz forms a bond with another top brand

Telford-based 3D printing firm, 3D Printz Limited, has expanded its product range further by forming a strong bond with another top industry brand.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

A full day of fitness at Bryn Tanat Hall

A 5-star venue, based on the Powys/Shropshire border, launches fitness event to bring people together for a day of exercise.
Read Article
Entrants will be able to get their hands on a limited edition medal and foldable water bottle

Virtual cycling event to raise money for Hope House children’s hospice

As all eyes turn towards the rescheduled Tour De France next month, cyclists from Shropshire and Powys are being encouraged to get on their bikes and ride for Hope House.
Read Article
With so much outside space kids can entertain themselves on the FSC 'Stay With Us' breaks

Charity’s Shropshire hostel opens for ‘Stay With Us’ family breaks

An independently run holiday hostel in Shropshire has opened its doors to tourists searching for a great British holiday this summer.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Seckou Keita will be performing at the virtual festival. Photo: Evan Dawson

Artists revealed for Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has announced the line-up for its free virtual festival that is taking place next month after the event was postponed due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Inside Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery reopens with free entry

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery has reopened with free entry to visitors until the autumn.
Read Article
Celebrity gardeners Penny Meadmore and David Domoney are taking part in the virtual event

Shrewsbury Flower Show goes virtual for 2020

This year's Shrewsbury Flower Show is to take place virtually after the annual event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Salopian Brewery take Overall Gold in first ever Digital Beer Awards

An English Bitter from a brewery in Shrewsbury has beaten almost 500 different beers from across the UK to be named overall Gold at the inaugural SIBA Digital Beer Awards.
Read Article
Pictured behind the bar are Alex Marsh, Landlord at the Swan with Heather and Rich Marsh

Joule’s Brewery opens its newest Taphouse in Forton

Regional Brewer Joule's Brewery has opened its newest Brewery Taphouse, The Swan Hotel, Forton.
Read Article
Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin wins four medals at London Spirit Competition

Wardington's Ludlow Gin is celebrating after winning four medals in the London Spirit Competition earlier this month.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
18.8 ° C
19.4 °
17.8 °
52 %
5.1kmh
75 %
Wed
18 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
26 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
19 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP