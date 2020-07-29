Reech partners with Beaver Bridges

Reech Media have entered a partnership with Shropshire based company, Beaver Bridges, a leader in bridging solutions and construction.

Henry Beaver with Reech MD Rob Hughes

Beaver Bridges provide exceptional bridging solutions and services that focus on quality, safety, productivity and cost savings. Offering a full turn-key package, Beaver Bridges have completed work on a wide number of structures for key clients throughout the UK, including London’s Paddington Station, Lancashire County Council and Natural Resources Wales.

Beaver Bridges were looking for an agency to help them optimise their existing websites, including their main group website and Hire Service website, through Search Engine Optimisation (SEO). Reech were able to provide Beaver Bridges are able to utilise their experience in website traffic acquisition to look at opportunities for Beaver Bridges to enhance the current content on the sites and establish a strong and effective SEO strategy. As a result, Beaver Bridges have signed to a 12-month Reech Relationship contract for Reech to develop their existing digital marketing awareness and optimise business leads driven through their website.

Since the establishment of Reech’s new partnership with Beaver Bridges, Reech’s

team of digital marketing experts have completed crucial work on Beaver Bridge’s

existing websites to help optimise the existing content on their website, establish

website traffic sources and identify how they could further improve on the promotion

of their offering to future clients. Reech have also provided Beaver Bridges with design and print support.

On the new relationship, Managing Director, Henry Beaver, commented:



“We’re excited to be working with Reech Media at what is a very strange time for

businesses currently. We felt that now was the right time for Beaver Bridges to focus

our attention onto our Digital Marketing and we’ve been really pleased by the work

that has been completed so far for our SEO strategy for two of our websites. We’re looking forward to the months to come and seeing what results working with Reech will bring to Beaver Bridges.”



