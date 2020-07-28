TSR double up once more to claim top industry awards

Shropshire chartered surveyors Towler Shaw Roberts has completed a notable double by claiming two more leading industry awards.

Toby Shaw, partner at Towler Shaw Roberts

TSR has been named as the county’s most active agents by Estates Gazette (EG), the national property magazine which covers the commercial property market.

Toby Shaw, a partner at the firm, has also received the dealmaker of the year award for Shropshire for the sixth successive year after completing most deals within the county.

Mr Shaw said: “It demonstrates our consistency and that the TSR team keep delivering to a very high standard.

“We have established an impressive reputation over many years and are delighted to have once again been recognised by EG with two more prestigious awards.

“While it is currently a challenging time as a result of Covid-19, there remains strong activity in the local commercial property market, particularly in the industrial and office sectors.

“We have still been able to complete a number of notable deals during the lockdown period.”

Mr Shaw formed TSR with Jon Towler in 1991 and the company has offices in Shrewsbury, Telford and Wolverhampton.

