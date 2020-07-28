Dermacore to open in Wellington

A new laser, skin and body clinic is set to open with the help of a £10,000 grant from Telford & Wrekin Council.

Cllr Lee Carter with the owners of Dermacore which is opening in Wellington on August 4th

Dermacore will be opening its doors on Tan Bank in Wellington on August 4th, following Government guidelines which have finally allowed them to open.

The business is being launched by Rabia Akhtar and her sister Aeshah. Rabia said that Dermacore will be an independent Laser, Skin and Body Contouring Clinic specialising in advanced non-surgical aesthetic treatments.

The duo have huge confidence in their business concept and want to diversify their services into health, wellness, aesthetics and dermatology sector.

In the near future the plan is to become a training provider, become a known brand attracting wider audiences and to expand into opening new locations including national and international.

“We pride ourselves on being Telford’s first advanced laser, skin and body clinic. We’ll be specialising in laser hair removal, fat loss by 4D fat freezing, 4K ultrasonic cavitation, anti-ageing, skin repair and rejuvenation treatments for diverse skin types and tones,” said Rabia.

“It’s an innovative, evidence-based and educated approach to beauty. We work by integrating advanced technology and intelligent skin care with high levels of client service to deliver the very best results.

“We are delighted to be opening our first skin care clinic in Wellington which is considered to be the beauty hub of Telford.

“The regeneration grant from Telford & Wrekin Council helped us with vital start-up capital; without it we wouldn’t have been able to open.

“From the outset we had a lot of interest and support from the council, guiding and helping, not just with the grant but in other ways such as advice and information on business start-up courses.”

Rabia brings a business management background to the new venture, with about 15 years’ experience, while Aeshah has extensive experience in the field of dermatology – both sisters have obtained all the necessary qualifications to provide the full range of services available at the clinic.

“We will be employing two receptionists initially with the aim of taking on an apprentice in about six months and, if all goes well, we would look to take on two more full-time practitioners in a year’s time,” Rabia added.

Cllr Lee Carter, cabinet member, said: “At such a difficult time for the high street it is fantastic to see such an innovative and ambitious new enterprise opening and the Council is proud that it has been able to make the opening possible through its Empty Retail Unit grant.

“The business will bring new life and attract new customers to Wellington Town Centre and the Council’s business support team will continue to support the business during its first year of opening”.

