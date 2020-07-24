Telford-based Exascale to create two business divisions

Telford-based Exascale is creating two business divisions following the continued success and growth of their Full Fibre Gigabit residential offering.

Established in 2009, the company delivers enterprise-level managed and unmanaged hosting, leased line, network, and business broadband services all over the world.

The two business divisions will be Exascale – focused on providing amazing Gigabit speeds to homes and Exascale Business which aims to provide businesses and wholesale partners access to their growing UK network.

Over the coming weeks and months, customers will start to see changes to their website and how they engage with customers.

Exascale says the changes will improve how they communicate with customers, building upon their ethos of amazing customer service.

Thomas Bibb, CEO said, “this is a very exciting time for Exascale as we enter our next stage of growth.”

