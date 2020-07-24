New head of residential conveyancing appointed at Shropshire law firm

A new head of residential conveyancing has been appointed at an expanding Shropshire law firm.

Claire Jenkins is promoted to head of conveyancing at Wace Morgan Solicitors

Claire Jenkins, who specialises in residential and commercial property work, acting for clients all over the country, steps up to the position at Wace Morgan Solicitors, based in Shrewsbury.

Graduating in 2007 with a degree in law and business administration from Keele University, Claire qualified as a solicitor in 2010 at Tomleys Solicitors in Newtown, which later became Wace Morgan Tomleys, being promoted to partner in 2018.

“I am delighted and honoured to have been appointed as the head of residential conveyancing at Wace Morgan and to have been trusted with a position previously held by managing partner Diana Packwood for 35 years,” said Claire.

“The department comprises very well respected and experienced members of staff and I look forward to working closely with them all and leading them into the future,” she added.

Claire also acts for numerous charitable organisations assisting and dealing with their property affairs and has until now worked exclusively in Newtown but will now split her time between Mid Wales and Shrewsbury, continuing to develop relationships both sides of the border.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...