GutterPRO nominated for major franchising award

GutterPRO, directed by Telford-based businessman Tony Rafferty, has been shortlisted in the Emerging franchisor category at the bfa HSBC British Franchise Awards.

GutterPRO – uses vacuum systems to clear the Gutters of clients both domestic and commercial. Founded in 2015 and based on an embryonic operation starting in 2013.

Tony says: “Being recognised as a finalist in ‘Emerging Franchisor of the Year’ is recognition of the innovation and efforts of the HQ team and the network of Franchise Partners.”

The awards evening is the flagship event in the franchising calendar and getting a nomination in itself is an achievement, proving the business works ethically and in the best interests of franchisees and staff, fighting off many other franchise systems who also entered.

Pip Wilkins QFP, CEO of the British Franchising Association, congratulated the gutter cleaning professionals:

“In little over three years, GutterPRO has now grown to have 56 territories, with 43 franchisees in the network. Because of this, head office continues to scale up and the network has continued to show significant year-on-year growth.”

Andrew Brattesani, Head of Franchising, HSBC, said: “Numbers, for most people, are dull, but GutterPRO uses gamification to see how you are doing against the top performing franchisee, so you have something to strive for. Something so simple can make such a difference. Furthermore, there is a tried and tested marketing strategy to really help franchisees get their name out there.”

GutterPro will go head-to-head against two other franchise systems at the Vox, Birmingham, on November 30.

