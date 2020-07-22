Aaron & Partners strengthens its services with key appointment

Legal practice Aaron & Partners has announced the appointment of an experienced Solicitor in its Employment team to further bolster its Shrewsbury office and support its growing team.

Experienced Solicitor Tori Shephard has joined Aaron & Partners’ growing Employment team in Shropshire

Following increasing demand from commercial clients, experienced Solicitor Tori Shepherd has joined the firm’s Employment team as it continues to grow in Shropshire.

Having previously worked in a variety of employment law roles across the Midlands, she will now have a focus on advisory work for a range of the firm’s clients.

Helen Watson, Head of the Employment Law at Aaron and Partners, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Tori to the team in Shrewsbury as new instructions and additional work for our existing clients continues to grow.

“Her skillset will be a great asset to our department, and she comes to us with a great deal of experience, particularly within the education sector. I have no doubt she will be incredibly valuable to our clients who need clarity from their legal advisers at a time when there is a significant amount of new legislation around employment law to understand.”

With offices in Chester, Shrewsbury and Manchester, Aaron & Partners currently employs more than 140 people and is also planning to bolster other departments in the weeks ahead.

“The past few months have been incredibly challenging for businesses all over the UK, but I’m exceptionally proud of our team and the efforts we’ve made to provide clients with advice, guidance and support through this difficult period,” said Nick Clarke, Senior Partner at Aaron & Partners.

“It’s always pleasing to be able to announce new appointments and the fact that we’re continuing to grow our team reflects the demand we’ve continued to see for our services.

“There’s no doubt that the next few months will provide many more challenges for our clients but there will be opportunities too and we will continue to support them with practical and bespoke legal advice.”

