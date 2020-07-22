£25,000 investment puts Telford workwear specialist back on course for £2m sales

A Telford workwear specialist is bouncing back from Covid-19 thanks to renewed investment and the acquisition of new garment print technology.

James Worthington, Managing Director of MyWorkwear

MyWorkwear, which operates from Halesfield in Telford, is now setting its sights on £2m sales by 2023 as it looks to secure new contracts from companies looking for personalised workwear and fast turnaround on orders.

The £25,000 investment, which is partially funded by a grant from the European Regional Development Fund’s Business Growth Programme 2, will support the creation of two new jobs over the next few months and the installation of a new garment printer and heat press that will increase capacity by 100%.

James Worthington, Managing Director of MyWorkwear, commented: “Over the last two years we have achieved 20% year-on-year growth through the sheer hard work of everyone within our small dedicated team and a firm commitment to building strategic relationships with our customers.

“We are still a family business, having grown from the small manufacturing company my father started in Telford in 1976. This funding is being matched by our own personal investment and will enable us to grow after Covid-19 by taking on more staff and more clients.”

He continued: “We already work with hundreds of first class companies across education, retail, manufacturing and construction, including well-known brands such as Vimto, McLaren and Oxford University.

“The increased capacity means we can now take on much larger orders whilst still maintaining our speed of service and ability to deliver high quality workwear on-time and to budget.

“From a personal point of view, it is fantastic to be able to give back to the Telford community who have supported us over the years, by offering these additional local jobs.”

The additional support from the Business Growth Programme 2 has come at exactly the right time for the business as it looks to tap into its core market, companies returning to work needing branded workwear and uniforms, plus new opportunities to supply PPE, face masks and visors.

James concluded: “Collaboration is more important than ever, especially in the current difficult economic times and we are continually looking at new ways where we can work with firms to boost business in Shropshire.

“We’re also massive advocates of manufacturing and, as part of our growth, we will continue to support STEM activities in the region so we can generate and retain the next generation of engineers.”

The Business Growth Programme 2, partly funded by the European Regional Development Fund, is managed by Birmingham City Council and offers grants to small to medium sized enterprises in The Marches Local Enterprise Partnership area. It is designed to strengthen supply chains, stimulate innovation and help businesses grow.

