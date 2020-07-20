15.5 C
Shropshire lubricants firm helps 50 heritage railways with pandemic support scheme

Morris Lubricants has agreed to support 50 heritage and steam railways across the UK which have been closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Morris Lubricants’ executive chairman Andrew Goddard (left) and his sons, William and George, present a sign to Paul Middleton, traction and rolling stock manager at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, as part of the company’s Heritage Railway Support Scheme
Morris Lubricants' executive chairman Andrew Goddard (left) and his sons, William and George, present a sign to Paul Middleton, traction and rolling stock manager at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, as part of the company's Heritage Railway Support Scheme

The Shrewsbury-based company has worked closely with steam heritage workshops during its 150-year history and has great experience in formulating lubricants specifically for the sector.

The Morris Lubricants Heritage Railway Support Scheme, launched in April, aims to reward customer loyalty and support heritage and steam railways through these difficult times. 

Railways were invited to apply to the scheme explaining why they needed support and how Morris Lubricants could help. The response was excellent, and the company has agreed support packages that include discounted or free lubricants and promotional material.

One of those to receive support is The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR), an award-winning charitable trust that carries 300,000 passengers annually from Pickering to Whitby.

As Britain’s most popular heritage railway, it is one of the best visitor attractions in the North East and is set to reopen on August 1. Tickets must be pre-booked.

Chris Price, NYMR’s general manager, said: “We have managed to reduce the cost of running the railway, but thereis still a cost to maintain a heritage attraction such as ours. The next few months are undeniably going to be a challenge for us.

“An engine requires £20 of oil each day to operate and The Morris Lubricants Railway Support Scheme will be a great help reducing our running costs and help us to keep steaming into the future.

“The public support we have had during lockdown has been overwhelming. Thanks to local companies, the railway sector and the general public who have rallied together and demonstrated their support over the past three months, I am optimistic about the railway’s future.”

Andrew Goddard, executive chairman of Morris Lubricants, said as dedicated enthusiasts and supporters of the heritage and steam industry, the company was keen to support railways.

“We understand that it’s a difficult time for heritage railways, like The North Yorkshire Moors Railway, in this pandemic and wanted to support them in any way we could,” he explained.

“Morris Lubricants has a long tradition of supplying these railways with our top quality steam lubricants. We particularly wanted to reward the loyalty of our existing heritage railway customers and I am pleased to report that the support scheme has attracted others to use our products.”

Keiron Thorogood, Morris Lubricants’ rail and heritage account manager, said the company’s support scheme had been particularly well received by railways across the UK.  “We wanted to help the railways get back on their feet and support them going forward,” he added.

Andrew, his brother Edward, managing director of sister company, Morris Leisure, and their parents, David and Diana Goddard, are avid steam enthusiasts, owning traction engines and steam vehicles, including a 1931 Sentinel Steam Waggon.

