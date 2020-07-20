Morris Property shortlisted as finalists in LABC West Midlands Building Excellence Awards 2020

The team at Morris Property are celebrating after being shortlisted as finalists in the LABC West Midland Building Excellence Awards 2020 for two of its recent projects.

Hortonwood 2 has been shortlisted for Best Commercial Project

Hortonwood 2, a build of multi-let start-up units commissioned by Telford and Wrekin Council, has been shortlisted for Best Commercial Project. A multi-room extension project at Ladygrove Primary School has also been shortlisted for Best Commercial Project and Best Public Service or Education Building.

At Hortonwood 2, the £2.5m contract saw Morris build two steel framed buildings to house 15 smaller units, five in Block A and ten in Block B. Both buildings are steel framed with Kingspan cladding and roof sheeting and feature roller shutter vehicle delivery access, as well as pedestrian access. It contributes to the overall development plan at Hortonwood West Industrial Estate.

The second project, at Ladygrove Primary School, was a £3.2m contract for Telford and Wrekin Council and delivered a high-quality build of five new classrooms, a hall, nursery, toilets and a new commercial kitchen. The extension is a timber frame build with brickwork cladding. As well as the internal works, Morris Property delivered a soft play surfaced play area to the rear of the nursery, new car parking and paved areas within newly landscaped grounds.

James West, Chief Operating Officer at Morris Property said, “This is well deserved recognition for the hard work and dedication of our site teams who consistently deliver high quality across the board.”

Despite current limitations, LABC Building Excellence Awards recognise the importance of celebrating projects completed across the country, and so will crown the winners at a virtual presentation on 10th September.

