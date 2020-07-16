Shropshire workwear provider joins fight to help British manufacturers

Shropshire-based workwear provider, MyWorkwear, became a founder member of FactoryNOW this week, a revolutionary new platform introduced to help the British manufacturing sector during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

The launch of the new platform for the UK’s manufacturing sector has been brought forward by nearly six months to help industry in these unprecedented times. Co-developed by MTD and Jefferson, two of the most trusted media organisations in the sector, the FactoryNOW initiative is specifically designed to help manufacturers raise their profiles, boost sales, engage with both potential customers and suppliers, facilitate collaboration, recruit talent, launch new products and create their own bespoke communities. It is being supported by founder members from across the country including MyWorkwear, JCB, SDE Technology and ProtoLabs.

Jefferson and MTD have worked together for many years and earlier in 2020 formed a strategic partnership to offer the British manufacturing sector an unrivalled menu of online and offline marketing services. More than a quarter of a million people and companies follow their social media accounts.

“We are incredibly proud to be a founder member of FactoryNOW.” commented James Worthington, Managing Director of MyWorkwear. “In these unprecedented times for the UK, it is essential that we all pull together. As a passionate advocate for UK manufacturing and engineering, I knew FactoryNOW was important for our future. Businesses have lost numerous opportunities to engage with customers due to the pandemic but FactoryNOW will allow the industry to continue to drive new business through the new avenues it provides.”

“Most of the team at MTD are from industry and we know first-hand the challenges firms are facing at this time”, continued Joe Reynolds, Director of MTD “Over the past decade we have worked with hundreds of engineering and manufacturing companies and felt compelled to do whatever we could to assist them at the most critical time for industry since World War Two”

“FactoryNOW has been developed with manufacturers, for manufacturers” explains Stuart Whitehead, founder of the leading social media platform Jefferson “We have worked with MTD for a long time and decided we had to accelerate the development of FactoryNOW as the true impact of the Covid-19 pandemic was beginning to be realised.”

For further details about FactoryNOW, view live examples and join the initiative please visit https://www.mtdmfg.com/factorynow/

