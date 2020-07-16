Bluebird care assistants nominated for Shropshire Chamber Champion Awards

Two Bluebird Care Shropshire care assistants have been recognised for their hard work as finalists in the Shropshire Chamber Champion Awards.

Pamela Howell, up for the “unsung hero” award and Sharon Parsonage, calling her customers from her garden in Oswestry

Pam Howell and Sharon Parsonage, who work in Shrewsbury and Oswestry respectively, have been nominated and are now finalists in the “unsung hero” and “valiant volunteer” categories of the awards.

Pam Howell was nominated as an “unsung hero” by a colleague due to the work she has done with a particular customer. When the customer came to Bluebird care they had been homeless and just been moved into temporary accommodation, but Howell helped get them a permeant place to live, furnish their home, helping them see their mother, who was estranged, before she died.

Sharon Parsonage, who was nominated as a “valiant volunteer” was nominated because she voluntarily called her regular customers despite having to shield with her disabled husband. She spent a lot of time making notes and ensuring that customer’s mental health was cared for as well as physical and immediately spoke to the office should anything be a problem.

Claire Flavell, director of Care at Bluebird Care said: “The reason we’re so proud of both ladies is because they believe they don’t deserve the reward – when they truly do!

“They’ve both made such a difference to the company and we’re so glad that they’re getting the recognition they deserve.”

Pam Howell had this to say about her finalist status: “I’m both flattered and flustered – it’s such a nice thing to be nominated for, let alone be a finalist!”

Sharon Parsonage said: “Although it’s so lovely to be nominated, it brought as much joy to me as it did to the customers, I was happy to do it.”

The winners will be announced during the live stream Chamber Champion Awards event www.chamberchampion.co.uk on Friday July 17th 2020 from 7pm until 8.30pm

