20.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 16, 2020
Home Business

Bluebird care assistants nominated for Shropshire Chamber Champion Awards

By Shropshire Live Business

Two Bluebird Care Shropshire care assistants have been recognised for their hard work as finalists in the Shropshire Chamber Champion Awards.

Pamela Howell, up for the “unsung hero” award and Sharon Parsonage, calling her customers from her garden in Oswestry
Pamela Howell, up for the “unsung hero” award and Sharon Parsonage, calling her customers from her garden in Oswestry

Pam Howell and Sharon Parsonage, who work in Shrewsbury and Oswestry respectively, have been nominated and are now finalists in the “unsung hero” and “valiant volunteer” categories of the awards.

Pam Howell was nominated as an “unsung hero” by a colleague due to the work she has done with a particular customer. When the customer came to Bluebird care they had been homeless and just been moved into temporary accommodation, but Howell helped get them a permeant place to live, furnish their home, helping them see their mother, who was estranged, before she died.

Sharon Parsonage, who was nominated as a “valiant volunteer” was nominated because she voluntarily called her regular customers despite having to shield with her disabled husband. She spent a lot of time making notes and ensuring that customer’s mental health was cared for as well as physical and immediately spoke to the office should anything be a problem.

Claire Flavell, director of Care at Bluebird Care said: “The reason we’re so proud of both ladies is because they believe they don’t deserve the reward – when they truly do!

“They’ve both made such a difference to the company and we’re so glad that they’re getting the recognition they deserve.”

Pam Howell had this to say about her finalist status: “I’m both flattered and flustered – it’s such a nice thing to be nominated for, let alone be a finalist!”

Sharon Parsonage said: “Although it’s so lovely to be nominated, it brought as much joy to me as it did to the customers, I was happy to do it.”

The winners will be announced during the live stream Chamber Champion Awards event www.chamberchampion.co.uk on Friday July 17th 2020 from 7pm until 8.30pm

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Shirehall Shrewsbury - Image Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council makes historic decision to divest pension fund from fossil fuels

A historic vote took place at Shropshire Council today when a motion on the future of the Shropshire County Pension Fund was debated and passed by 42 votes with 1 abstention.
Read Article

Patients to be allowed a ‘named visitor’ at RJAH

Inpatients at The RJAH are to be allowed a “named visitor” under new rules giving them greater contact with their loved ones.
Read Article
The assessment centre at Shrewsbury Town Football Club. Photo: Shropshire CCG

Shrewsbury Drive-through Coronavirus Assessment Centre to close

A drive-through Coronavirus Assessment Centre in Shrewsbury will close on Friday following a significant drop in cases over recent weeks.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Players enjoying tennis at Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club

Membership numbers rise for Shropshire tennis clubs

Tennis clubs across Shropshire have seen membership numbers rise since the sport was given the green light to resume in May.
Read Article
Telford Tigers 2020/21 home and away kit

Telford Tigers reveal 2020/21 kit

Telford Tigers have revealed their 2020/21 kit designs for both the home and away regular season shirts.
Read Article
Oakley James from Redhill one of the tennis contest, winners

Winners of Shropshire’s ‘virtual’ school games are revealed

The winners of Shropshire’s first ever ‘virtual’ primary school games have been revealed.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Neal Hooper, Managing Director of Aico and Luke Loveridge, CEO of Homelync

Aico expands with acquisition of leading IoT Solutions Provider

Oswestry-based Aico has acquired Bristol-based Homelync an award-winning, innovative technology firm that specialize in smart home integration and analytics technology.
Read Article
Richard Partington, managing director of Telford-based AceOn Energy

AceOn Group targets growth after signing partnership agreement

A pioneering energy storage and battery company has signed a new partnership with a national organisation which it says could drive a major expansion of the business.
Read Article

Shropshire workwear provider joins fight to help British manufacturers

Shropshire-based workwear provider, MyWorkwear, became a founder member of FactoryNOW this week, a revolutionary new platform introduced to help the British manufacturing sector during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The Hive

Shropshire charity continues to provide vital support

The Hive, a charity and venue based in Shrewsbury town centre is continuing to provide vital support after successfully adapting its wellbeing projects to take place in virtual spaces during Lockdown.
Read Article
Proceeds donated will go to five Shropshire charities: including The Cavalier Centre

Shropshire Virtual Show to raise vital funds for local charities

An exciting new online event celebrating the best of Shropshire and raising money for local good causes is taking place this summer.
Read Article
: Matt Martin and Sam Whitney with Hannah Gamston at Severn Hospice, Shrewsbury

Bridgnorth cricket club in global fundraiser for Severn Hospice

Following the Covid-19 pandemic cancellation of the annual Bridgnorth Walk, in which the town’s cricket club always enter a fundraising team, two enterprising club members came up with an alternative event to raise funds for their chosen charity and gained surprise support from across the world.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Severn Valley Railway to reopen for daily passenger services from August

Severn Valley Railway will reopen for daily passenger services from Saturday 1 August with a range of excursions aimed at bringing families together for an enjoyable day out.
Read Article
hatfields 90s revival

Big finish for the 90’s Revival weekly lockdown live shows

Two well known Shropshire DJ’s are bringing their Facebook live weekly 90's music sessions to an end with one last live party this Saturday.
Read Article
Step Back to the 1940s at the SVR. Photo: Paul Hastie

Severn Valley Railway to hold virtual 1940s event

The group behind the SVR’s ever popular Step Back to the 1940s events has come up with an exciting alternative in the face of this year’s cancellations.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard Celebrates its 10th birthday

Award winning Kerry Vale Vineyard, on the Shropshire/Powys border is celebrating the tenth birthday of their vineyard this week.
Read Article
Hickory’s Smokehouse in Shrewsbury

Hickory’s Smokehouse to reopen this Friday

BBQ is firmly back on the menu as Hickory’s Smokehouse in Shrewsbury reopens this Friday 10 July.
Read Article
The Railwayman's Arms in Bridgnorth. Photo: Tony Bending

SVR’s historic Shropshire pub set to reopen

The Railwayman’s Arms at the Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth station is set to reopen on Saturday 4 July.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
20.5 ° C
21.1 °
20 °
77 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Thu
20 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
16 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP