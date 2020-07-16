Aico expands with acquisition of leading IoT Solutions Provider

Oswestry-based Aico has acquired Bristol-based Homelync an award-winning, innovative technology firm that specialize in smart home integration and analytics technology.

Neal Hooper, Managing Director of Aico and Luke Loveridge, CEO of Homelync

Aico’s acquisition of Homelync will help social landlords looking to procure connected solutions providing real-time data insight into Fire and Carbon Monoxide alarm systems across housing stock.

Social housing accounts for 20% of all UK homes and with smart technology and the connected home vastly becoming commonplace, managing data is becoming difficult with multiple, non-integrated dashboards resulting in fragmented data, loss of insight and limited scalability.

Homelync’s development of an IoT Analytics and Integrate Platform provides an innovative solution to these connected home issues. The platform facilitates the seamless, end-to-end integration of IoT technologies into one user-friendly dashboard, giving landlords more effective property management.

Commenting on the investment Aico Managing Director Neal Hooper said, “Aico and Homelync is a perfect partnership – Aico being the UK market leader in Fire and CO detection and Homelync complementing this with advanced data insight and analytics across associated housing environmental sensors including temperature, humidity, energy usage and gas boilers.

“Complementing Aico’s Gateway which provides real time data insight into connected Fire and CO alarms within a property, Homelync’s advanced machine learning and analytics of this collective data will provide our customers with state of the art data insight across their connected properties. We are extremely excited around the value this is able to bring to customers across the social housing sector and look forward to continuing innovations and progression across the Connected Home and IoT arena.”

Through the partnership with Homelync, this valuable data can be integrated with analytics from associated environmental sensors providing complete, integrated, and effective asset management.

Speaking following the announcement, Homelync CEO Luke Loveridge acknowledged the significance of the investment and the future strategic partnership; “Our vision is to harness new technology to make social housing smarter, safer and more efficient. The strategic investment by Ei and the future close collaboration with Aico will help us accelerate our objectives in this regard.

“The vendor agnostic, open sensor ecosystem we have developed is 100% complementary to what Ei offers its customers today. Add to this our team with decades of experience in software, hardware, machine learning and local government, and we believe we have the essential ingredients for a very successful partnership.”

